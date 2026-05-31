https://sputnikglobe.com/20260531/us-company-testing-humanoid-robots-in-war-zone-in-ukraine---reports-1124220105.html

US Company Testing Humanoid Robots in War Zone in Ukraine - Reports

US Company Testing Humanoid Robots in War Zone in Ukraine - Reports

Sputnik International

US company Foundation Future Industries, which is linked with the family of US President Donald Trump, is testing humanoid robots in the war zone in Ukraine, CNBC reported.

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Foundation gained wider international recognition earlier this year when it sent two of its Phantom MK-1 prototypes to Ukraine for a pilot demonstration, the broadcaster said. The company said this was the first known use of humanoid robots in a combat zone, it said. According to the channel, ongoing tests are focused on solving logistics problems in dangerous areas. According to company head Sankaet Pathak, tests of the MK-1 in Ukraine have already proven the robot’s ability to perform cargo delivery tasks.

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