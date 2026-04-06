How Ukraine's Manpower Crisis Went From Bad to Catastrophic
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen of the 40th Separate Guards Naval Infantry Brigade of the Sever Battlegroup fire a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev/
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Ukraine’s armed forces are bleeding out, and proof of this is clearly visible on the front lines, military analyst Ivan Konovalov tells Sputnik.
Most of the motivated fighters and nationalists within the Ukrainian military's ranks have already been wiped out, says Ivan Konovalov.
Those who remain are mostly in command positions and are unwilling to take risks.
People with little to no training are simply rounded up by recruitment officers and pushed to the front after formalities.
Logistically, Ukraine's armed forces forces face serious deficits across the board—including even basic gear.
Warehouses, supply hubs, and transport routes are targeted by Russian forces long before equipment reaches the front.
Western stockpiles are depleted, and aid is shrinking steadily. Desertions are rampant, with ~500,000 personnel having abandoned their posts (as confirmed by the Ukrainian command).
🚨🪖Frontline for the poor? Ukrainian politicians call on women, spare their own— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) April 4, 2026
Ukrainian politicians are openly calling on women to fight because they are not going to let their dear ones to do so, Ukrainian politician and former MP Volodymyr Oleynyk tells Sputnik
“All those… https://t.co/HJN1CBCtqb pic.twitter.com/fRLY6uZYnW
To make up for the manpower shortage, the ghoulish Zelensky regime has launched a multi-pronged campaign to sweep women into the slaughter mill, underscores the pundit.
Authorities are zeroing in on women in "military-related" professions—paramedics, IT specialists, and others listed in the country's military registration records, the expert adds.
Furthermore, Territorial Recruitment Centers (TRCs) have launched a shady new tactic, says the expert.
“Women who hold no military specialties are being detained under the pretext of ‘glitches’ in their registration records—incidents that can quickly spiral into forced recruitment,” notes the analyst.