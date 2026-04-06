https://sputnikglobe.com/20260406/how-ukraines-manpower-crisis-went-from-bad-to-catastrophic-1123953910.html

How Ukraine's Manpower Crisis Went From Bad to Catastrophic

How Ukraine's Manpower Crisis Went From Bad to Catastrophic

Sputnik International

Ukraine’s armed forces are bleeding out, and proof of this is clearly visible on the front lines, military analyst Ivan Konovalov tells Sputnik.

2026-04-06T13:28+0000

2026-04-06T13:28+0000

2026-04-06T13:28+0000

analysis

ukraine

armed forces of ukraine

volodymyr zelensky

mobilization

conscription

military & intelligence

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Most of the motivated fighters and nationalists within the Ukrainian military's ranks have already been wiped out, says Ivan Konovalov.To make up for the manpower shortage, the ghoulish Zelensky regime has launched a multi-pronged campaign to sweep women into the slaughter mill, underscores the pundit. Authorities are zeroing in on women in "military-related" professions—paramedics, IT specialists, and others listed in the country's military registration records, the expert adds. Furthermore, Territorial Recruitment Centers (TRCs) have launched a shady new tactic, says the expert.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260403/war-is-womens-business-ukraine-forces-women-into-the-meat-grinder-1123938753.html

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ukraine war, mobilization in ukraine, women are being recruited in ukraine, ukrainian female contract soldiers, volozymyr zelensky, ukrainian regime is carrying out genocide, ukrainians, ukrainian military's manpower crisis