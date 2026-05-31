https://sputnikglobe.com/20260531/white-house-expects-clarity-on-us-iran-deal-by-end-of-next-week--report-1124220518.html
White House Expects Clarity on US-Iran Deal by End of Next Week – Report
White House Expects Clarity on US-Iran Deal by End of Next Week – Report
Sputnik International
The US administration believes that clarity on a deal with Iran may come by the end of next week, the Axios news portal reported on Sunday, citing a senior White House official.
2026-05-31T06:46+0000
2026-05-31T06:46+0000
2026-05-31T06:46+0000
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On Sunday, The New York Times reported that US President Donald Trump had put forward tougher conditions for a possible deal to end the conflict with Iran and had conveyed new proposals to Tehran. Axios later reported that the Iranians would give their response to them in about three days. "There will be a deal. The imminence of it, we'll see. We're willing to wait so the president gets what he asks for. It could be a week. It could be less. It could be more. At the turn of the week, we hope to have something," the official told Axios. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, causing damage and civilian casualties. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a two-week ceasefire. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended inconclusively, and the United States began a blockade of Iranian ports. US President Donald Trump later extended the cessation of hostilities to give Iran time to come up with a peace proposal.
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White House Expects Clarity on US-Iran Deal by End of Next Week – Report
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US administration believes that clarity on a deal with Iran may come by the end of next week, the Axios news portal reported on Sunday, citing a senior White House official.
On Sunday, The New York Times reported that US President Donald Trump had put forward tougher conditions for a possible deal to end the conflict with Iran and had conveyed new proposals to Tehran. Axios later reported that the Iranians would give their response to them in about three days.
"There will be a deal. The imminence of it, we'll see. We're willing to wait so the president gets what he asks for. It could be a week. It could be less. It could be more. At the turn of the week, we hope to have something," the official told Axios.
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, causing damage and civilian casualties. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a two-week ceasefire. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended inconclusively, and the United States began a blockade of Iranian ports. US President Donald Trump later extended the cessation of hostilities to give Iran time to come up with a peace proposal.