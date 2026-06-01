https://sputnikglobe.com/20260601/attack-on-starobelsk-crime-committed-by-ukrainian-junta-putin-1124237041.html
Attack on Starobelsk Crime Committed by Ukrainian Junta – Putin
Attack on Starobelsk Crime Committed by Ukrainian Junta – Putin
Sputnik International
The attack on the city of Starobelsk is a bloody crime committed by the Ukrainian junta, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.
2026-06-01T18:06+0000
2026-06-01T18:06+0000
2026-06-01T18:06+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
vladimir putin
ukraine
russia
attack
lugansk
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/05/18/1124181673_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_009c906a208cb511079db3c1aeacd478.jpg
"The question is how assistance and support are provided to the relatives of those killed and injured in the bloody crime committed by the Ukrainian junta on May 22 in the city of Starobelsk in the Lugansk Region," Putin said at a meeting on measures to support relatives of those killed and injured in the attack on a college in Starobelsk. Putin expressed condolences to families who lost children and grandchildren in Ukraine's attack, saying that punishment for criminals who carried out the strike will be inevitable.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260528/no-response-from-un-osce-to-appeals-regarding-ukrainian-strike---russian-ombudswoman-1124204449.html
ukraine
russia
lugansk
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/05/18/1124181673_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_159823a15f9550397583beb0de6e598c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
vladimir putin, ukraine, russia, attack, lugansk
vladimir putin, ukraine, russia, attack, lugansk
Attack on Starobelsk Crime Committed by Ukrainian Junta – Putin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The attack on the city of Starobelsk is a bloody crime committed by the Ukrainian junta, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.
"The question is how assistance and support are provided to the relatives of those killed and injured in the bloody crime committed by the Ukrainian junta on May 22 in the city of Starobelsk in the Lugansk Region," Putin said at a meeting on measures to support relatives of those killed and injured in the attack on a college in Starobelsk.
Putin expressed condolences to families who lost children and grandchildren in Ukraine's attack, saying that punishment for criminals who carried out the strike will be inevitable.