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On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260601/attack-on-starobelsk-crime-committed-by-ukrainian-junta-putin-1124237041.html
Attack on Starobelsk Crime Committed by Ukrainian Junta – Putin
Attack on Starobelsk Crime Committed by Ukrainian Junta – Putin
Sputnik International
The attack on the city of Starobelsk is a bloody crime committed by the Ukrainian junta, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.
2026-06-01T18:06+0000
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"The question is how assistance and support are provided to the relatives of those killed and injured in the bloody crime committed by the Ukrainian junta on May 22 in the city of Starobelsk in the Lugansk Region," Putin said at a meeting on measures to support relatives of those killed and injured in the attack on a college in Starobelsk. Putin expressed condolences to families who lost children and grandchildren in Ukraine's attack, saying that punishment for criminals who carried out the strike will be inevitable.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260528/no-response-from-un-osce-to-appeals-regarding-ukrainian-strike---russian-ombudswoman-1124204449.html
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Attack on Starobelsk Crime Committed by Ukrainian Junta – Putin

18:06 GMT 01.06.2026
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankForeign Journalists Come Face to Face With Starobelsk Tragedy
Foreign Journalists Come Face to Face With Starobelsk Tragedy - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.06.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The attack on the city of Starobelsk is a bloody crime committed by the Ukrainian junta, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.
"The question is how assistance and support are provided to the relatives of those killed and injured in the bloody crime committed by the Ukrainian junta on May 22 in the city of Starobelsk in the Lugansk Region," Putin said at a meeting on measures to support relatives of those killed and injured in the attack on a college in Starobelsk.
Putin expressed condolences to families who lost children and grandchildren in Ukraine's attack, saying that punishment for criminals who carried out the strike will be inevitable.
The aftermath of Ukraine's drone attack on a school and a dormitory in the Lugansk People's Republic - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.05.2026
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Dead Silence: UN, OSCE Ignore Russian Appeals Over Ukraine's Slaughter at Starobelsk
28 May, 10:01 GMT
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