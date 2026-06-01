https://sputnikglobe.com/20260601/attack-on-starobelsk-crime-committed-by-ukrainian-junta-putin-1124237041.html

Attack on Starobelsk Crime Committed by Ukrainian Junta – Putin

Attack on Starobelsk Crime Committed by Ukrainian Junta – Putin

Sputnik International

The attack on the city of Starobelsk is a bloody crime committed by the Ukrainian junta, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

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"The question is how assistance and support are provided to the relatives of those killed and injured in the bloody crime committed by the Ukrainian junta on May 22 in the city of Starobelsk in the Lugansk Region," Putin said at a meeting on measures to support relatives of those killed and injured in the attack on a college in Starobelsk. Putin expressed condolences to families who lost children and grandchildren in Ukraine's attack, saying that punishment for criminals who carried out the strike will be inevitable.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260528/no-response-from-un-osce-to-appeals-regarding-ukrainian-strike---russian-ombudswoman-1124204449.html

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