https://sputnikglobe.com/20260528/no-response-from-un-osce-to-appeals-regarding-ukrainian-strike---russian-ombudswoman-1124204449.html

Dead Silence: UN, OSCE Ignore Russian Appeals Over Ukraine's Slaughter at Starobelsk

Dead Silence: UN, OSCE Ignore Russian Appeals Over Ukraine's Slaughter at Starobelsk

Sputnik International

There has been no response from the UN, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), or other international organizations to Russia's appeals regarding the Ukrainian strike on Starobelsk, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova told Sputnik.

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Lantratova previously reported that she had sent letters to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, the OSCE Secretary General, the President of the UN Human Rights Council, and other international organizations regarding the Ukrainian strike on a college and dormitory in the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR). On May 22, Ukrainian forces attacked an academic building and a dormitory of the Starobelsk Professional College of Lugansk State Pedagogical University. Twenty-one people were killed and 44 others wounded.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260527/russian-mfa-spokeswoman-questions-whether-cnn-crew-witnessed-planning-of-starobelsk-strike-1124198731.html

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