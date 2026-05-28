https://sputnikglobe.com/20260528/no-response-from-un-osce-to-appeals-regarding-ukrainian-strike---russian-ombudswoman-1124204449.html
Dead Silence: UN, OSCE Ignore Russian Appeals Over Ukraine's Slaughter at Starobelsk
Dead Silence: UN, OSCE Ignore Russian Appeals Over Ukraine's Slaughter at Starobelsk
Sputnik International
There has been no response from the UN, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), or other international organizations to Russia's appeals regarding the Ukrainian strike on Starobelsk, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova told Sputnik.
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Lantratova previously reported that she had sent letters to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, the OSCE Secretary General, the President of the UN Human Rights Council, and other international organizations regarding the Ukrainian strike on a college and dormitory in the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR). On May 22, Ukrainian forces attacked an academic building and a dormitory of the Starobelsk Professional College of Lugansk State Pedagogical University. Twenty-one people were killed and 44 others wounded.
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Dead Silence: UN, OSCE Ignore Russian Appeals Over Ukraine's Slaughter at Starobelsk
10:01 GMT 28.05.2026 (Updated: 10:26 GMT 28.05.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - There has been no response from the UN, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), or other international organizations to Russia's appeals regarding the Ukrainian strike on Starobelsk, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova told Sputnik.
Lantratova previously reported that she had sent letters to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, the OSCE Secretary General, the President of the UN Human Rights Council, and other international organizations regarding the Ukrainian strike on a college and dormitory in the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR).
"We sent letters immediately after the tragedy occurred. We have not yet received any response. We are awaiting it, and hope for an objective assessment of these events by the international public... We hope for a response, and moreover, we will send [letters] to all our counterparts in various countries around the world so that people know the truth," Lantratova said.
On May 22, Ukrainian forces attacked
an academic building and a dormitory of the Starobelsk Professional College of Lugansk State Pedagogical University. Twenty-one people were killed and 44 others wounded.