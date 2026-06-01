https://sputnikglobe.com/20260601/colombian-president-refuses-to-recognize-preliminary-vote-count-1124224267.html

Colombian President Refuses to Recognize Preliminary Vote Count

Colombian President Refuses to Recognize Preliminary Vote Count

Sputnik International

Colombian President Gustavo Petro said that he would not recognize the preliminary vote count results for the presidential election, which show opposition candidate Abelardo de la Espriella in the lead, and will rely solely on the official results of the election commission's review of the ballots.

2026-06-01T03:40+0000

2026-06-01T03:40+0000

2026-06-01T04:40+0000

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"As president, I do not accept the preliminary count results conducted by the private company, the Bautista brothers," Petro said on X. By "Bautista brothers," Petro refers to the Bautista Palacio family, the owners and directors of Thomas Greg & Sons, which has been involved in organizing electoral processes in Colombia for many years and is one of the largest contractors for the National Registry. The company organizes election stages, logistics, and software for the preliminary vote count. The president claims that during the last week before the elections, the algorithms of the software used to count votes and process results were modified three times. He claims that data on 800,000 people not on the official voter list appeared in the system. "Currently, there are two voter registers: the official one and the one used by the Bautista brothers' software, which contains an additional 800,000 people," the president said. Petro also said that the already contested results from individual polling stations, in his opinion, indicated the addition of "hundreds of thousands of votes without the presence of the corresponding voters." The president emphasized that the preliminary vote count was not legally binding. "According to the law, the results of the vote verification commissions, working under the supervision of the judges of the Republic, are the binding results that the president will take into account and recognize," he said. According to the latest data from Colombia's national electoral system, after 99.9% of polling station returns have been processed, opposition candidate de la Espriella (Firm for the Homeland) has received 43.73% (10.35 million votes), while ruling coalition Historic Pact candidate Ivan Cepeda has received 40.91% (9.69 million votes). Neither candidate has received more than 50% of the vote, necessitating a runoff election on June 21.

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