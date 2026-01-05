International
Trump Considers Attack Against Colombia, Accuses President of Producing Cocaine
Trump Considers Attack Against Colombia, Accuses President of Producing Cocaine
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump accused Colombian President Gustavo Petro of producing cocaine and didn't rule out an attack on the country.
“Colombia is very sick, too, run by a sick man who likes making cocaine and selling it to the United States, and he’s not going to be doing it very long,” President Donald Trump told reporters.Reporter: “So there will be an operation by the US in Colombia?” Trump also mentioned that the US military killed "a lot of Cubans" who were protecting Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.
Trump Considers Attack Against Colombia, Accuses President of Producing Cocaine

04:54 GMT 05.01.2026
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump accused Colombian President Gustavo Petro of producing cocaine and didn't rule out an attack on the country.
"Colombia is very sick, too, run by a sick man who likes making cocaine and selling it to the United States, and he's not going to be doing it very long," President Donald Trump told reporters.
Reporter: "So there will be an operation by the US in Colombia?"
Trump: "It sounds good to me, yeah. You know why? They kill a lot of people."
Trump also mentioned that the US military killed "a lot of Cubans" who were protecting Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.
