https://sputnikglobe.com/20260601/how-chinas-new-ai-model-beating-openai--google---1124235849.html
How China’s New AI Model Beating OpenAI & Google
How China’s New AI Model Beating OpenAI & Google
Sputnik International
Chinese AI startup MiniMax has unveiled M3, a next-generation model designed for complex software engineering and large-scale coding projects.
2026-06-01T13:25+0000
2026-06-01T13:25+0000
2026-06-01T13:25+0000
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As Chinese AI companies narrow the gap with US tech giants, the race is no longer just about smarter chatbots - it's about systems that can write, test, and improve software with minimal human input.
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science & tech, china, openai, google, artificial intelligence (ai)
How China’s New AI Model Beating OpenAI & Google
Chinese AI startup MiniMax has unveiled M3, a next-generation model designed for complex software engineering and large-scale coding projects.
M3 processes up to 1 million tokens at once - 5x more than its predecessor, enabling it to handle massive codebases
The model scored 59% on SWE-Bench Pro, outperforming OpenAI’s GPT-5.5 and Google’s Gemini 3.1 Pro in real-world software engineering tests
Its new Sparse Attention architecture cuts computing requirements to as little as 1/20th of previous levels, reducing costs by over 90% while enhancing speed
In one benchmark, M3 autonomously optimized software for NVIDIA Hopper chips, boosting hardware utilization from 7.6% to 71.3%
As Chinese AI companies narrow the gap with US tech giants, the race is no longer just about smarter chatbots - it's about systems that can write, test, and improve software with minimal human input.