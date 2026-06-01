https://sputnikglobe.com/20260601/how-chinas-new-ai-model-beating-openai--google---1124235849.html

How China’s New AI Model Beating OpenAI & Google

How China’s New AI Model Beating OpenAI & Google

Sputnik International

Chinese AI startup MiniMax has unveiled M3, a next-generation model designed for complex software engineering and large-scale coding projects.

2026-06-01T13:25+0000

2026-06-01T13:25+0000

2026-06-01T13:25+0000

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As Chinese AI companies narrow the gap with US tech giants, the race is no longer just about smarter chatbots - it's about systems that can write, test, and improve software with minimal human input.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260510/beware-openai-china-is-building-worlds-fastest-growing-ai-cybersecurity-powerhouse-1124107005.html

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