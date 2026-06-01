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US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260601/iran-us-discuss-compensation-for-irans-war-damages--iranian-foreign-ministry-1124235525.html
Iran, US Discuss Compensation for Iran's War Damages – Iranian Foreign Ministry
Iran, US Discuss Compensation for Iran's War Damages – Iranian Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
Iran and the United States are discussing compensation for damage caused to Iran by military actions during their dialogue, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said on Monday.
2026-06-01T11:45+0000
2026-06-01T11:45+0000
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"One of the topics of the memorandum is preparing the necessary conditions for compensation for war damages. There are various options for this issue, one of which is to allocate a sum... If we reach a memorandum of understanding on general issues in 14 points, then within a 30-day or 60-day period we will have to discuss the details," Baghaei said during a briefing. The diplomat reiterated that Iran is focused on ending the war in its dialogue with the US, and that issues regarding Iran's nuclear program are not being discussed. Baghaei previously emphasized that if a memorandum of understanding on ending the conflict is reached, Iran and the US will then begin discussing nuclear issues.
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Iran, US Discuss Compensation for Iran's War Damages – Iranian Foreign Ministry

11:45 GMT 01.06.2026
© AP Photo / Anjum NaveedA billboard of the U.S. Iran talks is seen near Serena Hotel, the venue for the U.S. Iran officials meeting, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Sunday, April 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)
A billboard of the U.S. Iran talks is seen near Serena Hotel, the venue for the U.S. Iran officials meeting, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Sunday, April 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed) - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.06.2026
© AP Photo / Anjum Naveed
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TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran and the United States are discussing compensation for damage caused to Iran by military actions during their dialogue, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said on Monday.
"One of the topics of the memorandum is preparing the necessary conditions for compensation for war damages. There are various options for this issue, one of which is to allocate a sum... If we reach a memorandum of understanding on general issues in 14 points, then within a 30-day or 60-day period we will have to discuss the details," Baghaei said during a briefing.
The diplomat reiterated that Iran is focused on ending the war in its dialogue with the US, and that issues regarding Iran's nuclear program are not being discussed. Baghaei previously emphasized that if a memorandum of understanding on ending the conflict is reached, Iran and the US will then begin discussing nuclear issues.
U.S. Vice President JD Vance, center, walks up a flight of stairs to meet with Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Saturday, April 11, 2026, in Islamabad, for talks about Iran. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.05.2026
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