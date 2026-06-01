https://sputnikglobe.com/20260601/iran-us-discuss-compensation-for-irans-war-damages--iranian-foreign-ministry-1124235525.html

Iran, US Discuss Compensation for Iran's War Damages – Iranian Foreign Ministry

Iran, US Discuss Compensation for Iran's War Damages – Iranian Foreign Ministry

Sputnik International

Iran and the United States are discussing compensation for damage caused to Iran by military actions during their dialogue, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said on Monday.

2026-06-01T11:45+0000

2026-06-01T11:45+0000

2026-06-01T11:45+0000

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"One of the topics of the memorandum is preparing the necessary conditions for compensation for war damages. There are various options for this issue, one of which is to allocate a sum... If we reach a memorandum of understanding on general issues in 14 points, then within a 30-day or 60-day period we will have to discuss the details," Baghaei said during a briefing. The diplomat reiterated that Iran is focused on ending the war in its dialogue with the US, and that issues regarding Iran's nuclear program are not being discussed. Baghaei previously emphasized that if a memorandum of understanding on ending the conflict is reached, Iran and the US will then begin discussing nuclear issues.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260531/white-house-expects-clarity-on-us-iran-deal-by-end-of-next-week--report-1124220518.html

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