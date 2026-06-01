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IRGC Retaliates Against Base From Which US Attacked Iranian Island - Reports
IRGC Retaliates Against Base From Which US Attacked Iranian Island - Reports
Sputnik International
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, elite units of the Iranian Armed Forces) retaliated against the base from which the US attacked an Iranian island, the Mehr news agency reported.
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2026-06-01T04:34+0000
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US forces struck a communications tower on Sirik Island, and the IRGC Aerospace Forces immediately struck the US airbase from which the attack was launched, the agency reported. The IRGC added that all intended targets had been eliminated. Furthermore, the IRGC threatened the US with a more extensive response in the event of further aggression.
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IRGC Retaliates Against Base From Which US Attacked Iranian Island - Reports

03:59 GMT 01.06.2026 (Updated: 04:34 GMT 01.06.2026)
© AP PhotoThis video grab shows launching underground ballistic missiles by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard during a military exercise
This video grab shows launching underground ballistic missiles by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard during a military exercise - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.06.2026
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The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, elite units of the Iranian Armed Forces) retaliated against the base from which the US attacked an Iranian island, the Mehr news agency reported.
US forces struck a communications tower on Sirik Island, and the IRGC Aerospace Forces immediately struck the US airbase from which the attack was launched, the agency reported.
World cities. Tehran - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.05.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Iran Says Nuclear Deal Depends on US Ending Excessive Demands
29 May, 19:02 GMT
The IRGC added that all intended targets had been eliminated.
Furthermore, the IRGC threatened the US with a more extensive response in the event of further aggression.
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