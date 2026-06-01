https://sputnikglobe.com/20260601/irgc-retaliates-against-base-from-which-us-attacked-iranian-island---reports-1124223973.html

IRGC Retaliates Against Base From Which US Attacked Iranian Island - Reports

IRGC Retaliates Against Base From Which US Attacked Iranian Island - Reports

Sputnik International

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, elite units of the Iranian Armed Forces) retaliated against the base from which the US attacked an Iranian island, the Mehr news agency reported.

2026-06-01T03:59+0000

2026-06-01T03:59+0000

2026-06-01T04:34+0000

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US forces struck a communications tower on Sirik Island, and the IRGC Aerospace Forces immediately struck the US airbase from which the attack was launched, the agency reported. The IRGC added that all intended targets had been eliminated. Furthermore, the IRGC threatened the US with a more extensive response in the event of further aggression.

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