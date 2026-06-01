https://sputnikglobe.com/20260601/kremlin-says-considers-frances-actions-to-detain-tanker-tagor-illegal-bordering-piracy-1124235238.html

Kremlin Blasts France’s Seizure of Tanker as Bordering on Piracy

Kremlin Blasts France’s Seizure of Tanker as Bordering on Piracy

Sputnik International

France's actions to detain tanker Tagor illegal and bordering piracy, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

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"We consider such actions illegal, they border on international piracy. We absolutely disagree that they are being carried out in full compliance with international law," Peskov told reporters. Russia will continue to take measures to ensure the safety of cargo at sea, taking into account the negative experience, Peskov added.

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