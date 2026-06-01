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Kremlin Blasts France’s Seizure of Tanker as Bordering on Piracy
Kremlin Blasts France’s Seizure of Tanker as Bordering on Piracy
Sputnik International
France's actions to detain tanker Tagor illegal and bordering piracy, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
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"We consider such actions illegal, they border on international piracy. We absolutely disagree that they are being carried out in full compliance with international law," Peskov told reporters. Russia will continue to take measures to ensure the safety of cargo at sea, taking into account the negative experience, Peskov added.
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Kremlin Blasts France’s Seizure of Tanker as Bordering on Piracy
09:43 GMT 01.06.2026 (Updated: 09:58 GMT 01.06.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - France's actions to detain tanker Tagor illegal and bordering piracy, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
"We consider such actions illegal, they border on international piracy. We absolutely disagree that they are being carried out in full compliance with international law," Peskov told reporters.
Russia will continue to take measures to ensure the safety of cargo at sea, taking into account the negative experience, Peskov added.
On Monday, French authorities announced that their military had detained the Tagor tanker in the Atlantic Ocean, allegedly sailing from Murmansk under a false flag. The Russian Embassy in Paris told Sputnik that France had not notified the Russian side of its actions against the vessel. The diplomatic mission noted that, according to preliminary data, the tanker's captain is a Russian citizen.