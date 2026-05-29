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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260529/eaeu-is-advanced-form-of-integration-beneficial-to-participating-countries---kremlin-1124207735.html
EAEU is Advanced Form of Integration Beneficial to Participating Countries - Kremlin
EAEU is Advanced Form of Integration Beneficial to Participating Countries - Kremlin
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Each of the states receives additional dividends, which contribute to the development of the GDP of each of the participating countries, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
2026-05-29T08:08+0000
2026-05-29T08:08+0000
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Speaking of Europe, Peskov noted that Europe is currently a party to the Ukraine conflict and cannot be a mediator.Peskov also called the EU's refusal to engage in dialogue with Russia utmost stupidity.
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EAEU is Advanced Form of Integration Beneficial to Participating Countries - Kremlin

08:08 GMT 29.05.2026
© Sputnik / Tabyldy KadyrbekovNational flags of the Eurasian Economic Union Countries
National flags of the Eurasian Economic Union Countries - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.05.2026
© Sputnik / Tabyldy Kadyrbekov
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Each of the states receives additional dividends, which contribute to the development of the GDP of each of the participating countries, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
Speaking of Europe, Peskov noted that Europe is currently a party to the Ukraine conflict and cannot be a mediator.
"Do not forget that European weapons are directly shooting at us and it is impossible to ignore this. Therefore, Europe cannot claim mediation in any way," he added.
Peskov also called the EU's refusal to engage in dialogue with Russia utmost stupidity.
Russian President Vladimir Putin at the plenary session of the 5th Eurasian Economic Forum in Astana. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.05.2026
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