https://sputnikglobe.com/20260529/eaeu-is-advanced-form-of-integration-beneficial-to-participating-countries---kremlin-1124207735.html

EAEU is Advanced Form of Integration Beneficial to Participating Countries - Kremlin

EAEU is Advanced Form of Integration Beneficial to Participating Countries - Kremlin

Sputnik International

Each of the states receives additional dividends, which contribute to the development of the GDP of each of the participating countries, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

2026-05-29T08:08+0000

2026-05-29T08:08+0000

2026-05-29T08:08+0000

world

european union (eu)

eaeu

ukraine

dmitry peskov

russia

kremlin

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104159/40/1041594015_0:121:2201:1359_1920x0_80_0_0_b61a92c3e266e8a9e57e3279e269eab7.jpg

Speaking of Europe, Peskov noted that Europe is currently a party to the Ukraine conflict and cannot be a mediator.Peskov also called the EU's refusal to engage in dialogue with Russia utmost stupidity.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260528/eaeu-already-doing-much-to-develop-ai---putin-1124205701.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

european union (eu), eaeu, ukraine, dmitry peskov, russia, kremlin