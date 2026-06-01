https://sputnikglobe.com/20260601/negotiation-through-pressure--why-us-and-iran-exchange-strikes-while-negotiating-1124236022.html

'Negotiation Through Pressure' — Why US and Iran Exchange Strikes While Negotiating

'Negotiation Through Pressure' — Why US and Iran Exchange Strikes While Negotiating

Sputnik International

Latest US strikes on Iranian radars and UAV command posts appear to pave the way for deeper strikes on energy hubs — including oil terminals on Kharg Island, Ankara-based security and political analyst Dr. Hasan Selim Ozertem tells Sputnik.

2026-06-01T13:53+0000

2026-06-01T13:53+0000

2026-06-01T13:53+0000

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Two things need resolution soon for any ceasefire to hold: nuclear negotiations and Iran's frozen funds (billions of dollars).Without them, this exchange may be just the beginning.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260601/irgc-retaliates-against-base-from-which-us-attacked-iranian-island---reports-1124223973.html

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