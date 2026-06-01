https://sputnikglobe.com/20260601/negotiation-through-pressure--why-us-and-iran-exchange-strikes-while-negotiating-1124236022.html
'Negotiation Through Pressure' — Why US and Iran Exchange Strikes While Negotiating
'Negotiation Through Pressure' — Why US and Iran Exchange Strikes While Negotiating
Sputnik International
Latest US strikes on Iranian radars and UAV command posts appear to pave the way for deeper strikes on energy hubs — including oil terminals on Kharg Island, Ankara-based security and political analyst Dr. Hasan Selim Ozertem tells Sputnik.
2026-06-01T13:53+0000
2026-06-01T13:53+0000
2026-06-01T13:53+0000
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Two things need resolution soon for any ceasefire to hold: nuclear negotiations and Iran's frozen funds (billions of dollars).Without them, this exchange may be just the beginning.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260601/irgc-retaliates-against-base-from-which-us-attacked-iranian-island---reports-1124223973.html
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'Negotiation Through Pressure' — Why US and Iran Exchange Strikes While Negotiating
Ankara-based security and political analyst Dr. Hasan Selim Ozertem tells Sputnik:
Latest US strikes on Iranian radars and UAV command posts appear to pave the way for deeper strikes on energy hubs — including oil terminals on Kharg Island
The US is trying to force Iran "to spread its air defense forces across secondary directions, thereby creating corridors for precision-guided weapons"
It is "negotiation through pressure" — using strikes to strengthen US position at the talking table.
Two things need resolution soon for any ceasefire to hold: nuclear negotiations and Iran's frozen funds (billions of dollars).
Without them, this exchange may be just the beginning.