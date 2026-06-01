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'Negotiation Through Pressure' — Why US and Iran Exchange Strikes While Negotiating
'Negotiation Through Pressure' — Why US and Iran Exchange Strikes While Negotiating
Sputnik International
Latest US strikes on Iranian radars and UAV command posts appear to pave the way for deeper strikes on energy hubs — including oil terminals on Kharg Island, Ankara-based security and political analyst Dr. Hasan Selim Ozertem tells Sputnik.
2026-06-01T13:53+0000
2026-06-01T13:53+0000
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Two things need resolution soon for any ceasefire to hold: nuclear negotiations and Iran's frozen funds (billions of dollars).Without them, this exchange may be just the beginning.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260601/irgc-retaliates-against-base-from-which-us-attacked-iranian-island---reports-1124223973.html
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'Negotiation Through Pressure' — Why US and Iran Exchange Strikes While Negotiating

13:53 GMT 01.06.2026
© AP Photo / Iranian Defense Ministry via APThis photo released by the official website of the Iranian Defense Ministry on Sunday, June 9, 2019, shows the Khordad 15, a new surface-to-air missile battery at an undisclosed location in Iran.
This photo released by the official website of the Iranian Defense Ministry on Sunday, June 9, 2019, shows the Khordad 15, a new surface-to-air missile battery at an undisclosed location in Iran. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.06.2026
© AP Photo / Iranian Defense Ministry via AP
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Ankara-based security and political analyst Dr. Hasan Selim Ozertem tells Sputnik:
Latest US strikes on Iranian radars and UAV command posts appear to pave the way for deeper strikes on energy hubs — including oil terminals on Kharg Island
The US is trying to force Iran "to spread its air defense forces across secondary directions, thereby creating corridors for precision-guided weapons"
It is "negotiation through pressure" — using strikes to strengthen US position at the talking table.
Two things need resolution soon for any ceasefire to hold: nuclear negotiations and Iran's frozen funds (billions of dollars).
This video grab shows launching underground ballistic missiles by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard during a military exercise - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.06.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
IRGC Retaliates Against Base From Which US Attacked Iranian Island - Reports
03:59 GMT
Without them, this exchange may be just the beginning.
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