https://sputnikglobe.com/20260601/pakistans-stock-market-heats-up-on-back-of-deeper-china-ties-1124236668.html

Pakistan’s Stock Market Heats Up on Back of Deeper China Ties

Pakistan’s Stock Market Heats Up on Back of Deeper China Ties

Sputnik International

Pakistan’s stock market posted a gain of 6.7 points over the month, driven by expectations of easing tensions in the Middle East and hopes for greater macroeconomic stability, according to Pakistani media reports.

2026-06-01T15:33+0000

2026-06-01T15:33+0000

2026-06-01T15:33+0000

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"The China visit sent several positive signals to the market, particularly regarding continued support for CPEC projects, industrial cooperation, and investment in special economic zones," Dr. Khaqan Najeeb, economist and former advisor to the Ministry of Finance, told Sputnik.The expert also named the sectors most attractive to investors:The bigger picture: Pakistan has bet big on the Chinese economy, and so far this year, the decision is paying dividends.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260525/pakistans-digital-pivot-to-china-takes-shape-with-alibaba-mous-in-hangzhou-1124185430.html

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