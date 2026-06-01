https://sputnikglobe.com/20260601/pakistans-stock-market-heats-up-on-back-of-deeper-china-ties-1124236668.html
Pakistan’s Stock Market Heats Up on Back of Deeper China Ties
Pakistan’s Stock Market Heats Up on Back of Deeper China Ties
Sputnik International
Pakistan’s stock market posted a gain of 6.7 points over the month, driven by expectations of easing tensions in the Middle East and hopes for greater macroeconomic stability, according to Pakistani media reports.
2026-06-01T15:33+0000
2026-06-01T15:33+0000
2026-06-01T15:33+0000
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"The China visit sent several positive signals to the market, particularly regarding continued support for CPEC projects, industrial cooperation, and investment in special economic zones," Dr. Khaqan Najeeb, economist and former advisor to the Ministry of Finance, told Sputnik.The expert also named the sectors most attractive to investors:The bigger picture: Pakistan has bet big on the Chinese economy, and so far this year, the decision is paying dividends.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260525/pakistans-digital-pivot-to-china-takes-shape-with-alibaba-mous-in-hangzhou-1124185430.html
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china, pakistan, east, china-pakistan economic corridor (cpec)
china, pakistan, east, china-pakistan economic corridor (cpec)
Pakistan’s Stock Market Heats Up on Back of Deeper China Ties
Pakistan’s stock market posted a gain of 6.7 points over the month, driven by expectations of easing tensions in the Middle East and hopes for greater macroeconomic stability, according to Pakistani media reports.
"The China visit sent several positive signals to the market, particularly regarding continued support for CPEC projects, industrial cooperation, and investment in special economic zones," Dr. Khaqan Najeeb, economist and former advisor to the Ministry of Finance, told Sputnik.
The expert also named the sectors most attractive to investors:
The bigger picture: Pakistan has bet big on the Chinese economy, and so far this year, the decision is paying dividends.