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Russia Plans to Present Updated Data on Ukraine's Crimes Against Children to OSCE - Envoy
Russia Plans to Present Updated Data on Ukraine's Crimes Against Children to OSCE - Envoy
Sputnik International
The Russian mission to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) plans to present member states with updated information on the crimes by Ukraine against children as part of a special event, Russian Permanent Representative to the OSCE Dmitry Polyanskiy told Sputnik.
2026-06-01T06:20+0000
2026-06-01T06:20+0000
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"We are not currently planning a separate discussion on the children of Donbass within the OSCE’s decision-making bodies. However, there are plans to present updated information on crimes of Ukraine against children to participating states as part of a special event," Polyanskiy said.Russia is working on the most appropriate format for such an event, taking into account the specifics of the OSCE’s procedures, he said. Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Human Rights Ombudswoman Daria Morozova said in late April that 253 children had been killed and 1,051 injured in the republic since the start of the conflict. On May 22, Ukrainian forces attacked an academic building and a dormitory of the Starobelsk Professional College of Lugansk State Pedagogical University. Twenty-one people were killed and 44 others wounded. In late May, the Russian Foreign Ministry published a report titled "On the Human Rights Situation in Ukraine," which said that during operations in Donbass, evidence was found indicating the illegal removal of thousands of minors by Ukrainian authorities to Western countries. The ministry also said that related documentation had been destroyed.
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Russia Plans to Present Updated Data on Ukraine's Crimes Against Children to OSCE - Envoy

06:20 GMT 01.06.2026
© Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev / Go to the mediabankRepresentatives of the OSCE monitoring mission in Donetsk
Representatives of the OSCE monitoring mission in Donetsk - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.06.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian mission to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) plans to present member states with updated information on the crimes by Ukraine against children as part of a special event, Russian Permanent Representative to the OSCE Dmitry Polyanskiy told Sputnik.
"We are not currently planning a separate discussion on the children of Donbass within the OSCE’s decision-making bodies. However, there are plans to present updated information on crimes of Ukraine against children to participating states as part of a special event," Polyanskiy said.
Russia is working on the most appropriate format for such an event, taking into account the specifics of the OSCE’s procedures, he said.

"The relevant bodies of the organization, as well as the Secretary General, should provide an objective assessment of systematic, long-term crimes by Ukraine against Russian-speaking children in Ukraine," Polyanskiy said, referring to the cold-blooded killing of teenagers in Starobelsk in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR).

Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Human Rights Ombudswoman Daria Morozova said in late April that 253 children had been killed and 1,051 injured in the republic since the start of the conflict.
On May 22, Ukrainian forces attacked an academic building and a dormitory of the Starobelsk Professional College of Lugansk State Pedagogical University. Twenty-one people were killed and 44 others wounded.
In late May, the Russian Foreign Ministry published a report titled "On the Human Rights Situation in Ukraine," which said that during operations in Donbass, evidence was found indicating the illegal removal of thousands of minors by Ukrainian authorities to Western countries. The ministry also said that related documentation had been destroyed.
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