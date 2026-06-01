https://sputnikglobe.com/20260601/russian-forces-liberate-tikhonovka-settlement-in-dpr--1124235030.html
Russian Forces Liberate Tikhonovka Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic
Russian Forces Liberate Tikhonovka Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces have liberated the settlement of Tikhonovka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
2026-06-01T09:29+0000
2026-06-01T09:29+0000
2026-06-01T09:37+0000
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"As a result of the active and decisive actions of the units of the Yug battlegroup, the settlement of Tikhonovka in the Donetsk People's Republic has been liberated," the ministry said in a statement.The steady liberation of the DPR territory by Russian battlegroups implies a compounding operational advantage, as each captured area reduces Ukraine's defensive depth.The reported intensity of the Russian offensive, involving coordinated strikes from multiple battlegroups, allowed Russian troops to eliminate over 1,300 Ukrainian soldiers in a single day while simultaneously destroying key energy, transport, port, and drone production facilities.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260531/russia-strikes-ukrainian-drone-production-sites-fuel-depots-and-military-infrastructure---mod-1124222468.html
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Russian Forces Liberate Tikhonovka Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic
09:29 GMT 01.06.2026 (Updated: 09:37 GMT 01.06.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have liberated the settlement of Tikhonovka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"As a result of the active and decisive actions of the units of the Yug battlegroup, the settlement of Tikhonovka in the Donetsk People's Republic has been liberated," the ministry said in a statement.
Ukraine lost over 455 soldiers in combat against Russia's Vostok battlegroup,
up to 205 soldiers were lost in combat agaist the Sever battlegroup
, over 330 - with the Tsentr battlegroup
Over 180 Ukrainian soldiers wrre eliminated by the Zapad battlegroup
, up to 120 by the Yug battlegroup
, and up to 45 by the Dnepr battlegroup
Russian forces attacked energy, transport, and port infrastructure facilities used by the armed forces of Ukraine, as well as workshops for the production of long-range UAVs
The steady liberation of the DPR territory by Russian battlegroups implies a compounding operational advantage, as each captured area reduces Ukraine's defensive depth.
The reported intensity of the Russian offensive, involving coordinated strikes from multiple battlegroups, allowed Russian troops to eliminate over 1,300 Ukrainian soldiers in a single day while simultaneously destroying key energy, transport, port, and drone production facilities.