https://sputnikglobe.com/20260601/russian-forces-liberate-tikhonovka-settlement-in-dpr--1124235030.html

Russian Forces Liberate Tikhonovka Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic

Russian Forces Liberate Tikhonovka Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic

Sputnik International

The Russian armed forces have liberated the settlement of Tikhonovka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

2026-06-01T09:29+0000

2026-06-01T09:29+0000

2026-06-01T09:37+0000

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"As a result of the active and decisive actions of the units of the Yug battlegroup, the settlement of Tikhonovka in the Donetsk People's Republic has been liberated," the ministry said in a statement.The steady liberation of the DPR territory by Russian battlegroups implies a compounding operational advantage, as each captured area reduces Ukraine's defensive depth.The reported intensity of the Russian offensive, involving coordinated strikes from multiple battlegroups, allowed Russian troops to eliminate over 1,300 Ukrainian soldiers in a single day while simultaneously destroying key energy, transport, port, and drone production facilities.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260531/russia-strikes-ukrainian-drone-production-sites-fuel-depots-and-military-infrastructure---mod-1124222468.html

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