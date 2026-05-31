https://sputnikglobe.com/20260531/russia-strikes-ukrainian-drone-production-sites-fuel-depots-and-military-infrastructure---mod-1124222468.html

Russia Strikes Ukrainian Drone Production Sites, Fuel Depots and Military Infrastructure - MoD

Russia Strikes Ukrainian Drone Production Sites, Fuel Depots and Military Infrastructure - MoD

Sputnik International

Ukraine lost over 445 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Vostok over the past 24 hours, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

2026-05-31T09:53+0000

2026-05-31T09:53+0000

2026-05-31T09:53+0000

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"The Ukrainian armed forces lost over 445 military personnel, three armored combat vehicles, nine motor vehicles, and two artillery guns," the ministry said in a statement. This is in addition to up to 340 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Battlegroup Tsentr, up to 185 by Battlegroup Sever, over 200 by Battlegroup Zapad, over 165 by Battlegroup Yug, and over 50 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said. Russian forces also struck Ukrainian long-range drone production shops, launch sites, fuel depots, and transport and energy infrastructure facilities used by the Ukrainian military, the ministry added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260522/russian-forces-liberate-verkhnyaya-tersa-settlement-in-zaporozhye-region---mod-1124171480.html

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