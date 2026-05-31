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Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260531/russia-strikes-ukrainian-drone-production-sites-fuel-depots-and-military-infrastructure---mod-1124222468.html
Russia Strikes Ukrainian Drone Production Sites, Fuel Depots and Military Infrastructure - MoD
Russia Strikes Ukrainian Drone Production Sites, Fuel Depots and Military Infrastructure - MoD
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Ukraine lost over 445 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Vostok over the past 24 hours, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
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"The Ukrainian armed forces lost over 445 military personnel, three armored combat vehicles, nine motor vehicles, and two artillery guns," the ministry said in a statement. This is in addition to up to 340 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Battlegroup Tsentr, up to 185 by Battlegroup Sever, over 200 by Battlegroup Zapad, over 165 by Battlegroup Yug, and over 50 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said. Russian forces also struck Ukrainian long-range drone production shops, launch sites, fuel depots, and transport and energy infrastructure facilities used by the Ukrainian military, the ministry added.
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Russia Strikes Ukrainian Drone Production Sites, Fuel Depots and Military Infrastructure - MoD

09:53 GMT 31.05.2026
© Sputnik / Alexey Maishev / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen fire a BM-27 Uragan (Hurricane) multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions
Russian servicemen fire a BM-27 Uragan (Hurricane) multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.05.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine lost over 445 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Vostok over the past 24 hours, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"The Ukrainian armed forces lost over 445 military personnel, three armored combat vehicles, nine motor vehicles, and two artillery guns," the ministry said in a statement.
This is in addition to up to 340 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Battlegroup Tsentr, up to 185 by Battlegroup Sever, over 200 by Battlegroup Zapad, over 165 by Battlegroup Yug, and over 50 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.
Russian forces also struck Ukrainian long-range drone production shops, launch sites, fuel depots, and transport and energy infrastructure facilities used by the Ukrainian military, the ministry added.
Combat work of the artillery crew of the 2S7M Malka self-propelled gun of the Tsentr Battlegroup of forces in the Krasnoarmeysk region - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.05.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Forces Liberate Verkhnyaya Tersa Settlement in Zaporozhye Region - MoD
22 May, 09:28 GMT
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