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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260601/ukraine-marks-international-childrens-day-by-killing-child--russian-mfa-spox-1124224744.html
‘Celebrates With Bloody Child Sacrifice’: Russian MFA Spox Slams Ukraine Over Children’s Day Killing
‘Celebrates With Bloody Child Sacrifice’: Russian MFA Spox Slams Ukraine Over Children’s Day Killing
Sputnik International
Ukraine's anti-values is a demonstration of its openly terrorist nature and the rejection of civilizational value standards, Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik, commenting on the most recent drone attack — this time against Genichesk in the Kherson Region.
2026-06-01T07:13+0000
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"The Kiev regime deliberately promotes anti-values: striking WWII veterans on May 9, demolishing monuments to heroes and liberators and erecting memorials to Nazis, talking about European values while destroying civilians, marking World Children's Day with yet another bloody child sacrifice," Maria Zakharova said.The Ukrainian assault on Genichesk occurred the day before, striking apartment buildings. The attack resulted in the death of one child and injuries to 11 other people.Ukraine deliberately targeted a densely populated area, as there were no military facilities nearby, Vladimir Vasilenko, press secretary to the governor of the Kherson region, told Sputnik.
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‘Celebrates With Bloody Child Sacrifice’: Russian MFA Spox Slams Ukraine Over Children’s Day Killing

07:13 GMT 01.06.2026 (Updated: 09:15 GMT 01.06.2026)
© Sputnik / Russian Foreign Ministry / Go to the mediabankRussian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova attends her weekly briefing in Moscow, Russia
Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova attends her weekly briefing in Moscow, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.06.2026
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Ukraine's anti-values is a demonstration of its openly terrorist nature and the rejection of civilizational value standards, Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik, commenting on the most recent drone attack — this time against Genichesk in the Kherson Region.
"The Kiev regime deliberately promotes anti-values: striking WWII veterans on May 9, demolishing monuments to heroes and liberators and erecting memorials to Nazis, talking about European values while destroying civilians, marking World Children's Day with yet another bloody child sacrifice," Maria Zakharova said.
The Ukrainian assault on Genichesk occurred the day before, striking apartment buildings. The attack resulted in the death of one child and injuries to 11 other people.
Ukraine deliberately targeted a densely populated area, as there were no military facilities nearby, Vladimir Vasilenko, press secretary to the governor of the Kherson region, told Sputnik.
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