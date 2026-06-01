https://sputnikglobe.com/20260601/ukraine-marks-international-childrens-day-by-killing-child--russian-mfa-spox-1124224744.html

‘Celebrates With Bloody Child Sacrifice’: Russian MFA Spox Slams Ukraine Over Children’s Day Killing

‘Celebrates With Bloody Child Sacrifice’: Russian MFA Spox Slams Ukraine Over Children’s Day Killing

Sputnik International

Ukraine's anti-values is a demonstration of its openly terrorist nature and the rejection of civilizational value standards, Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik, commenting on the most recent drone attack — this time against Genichesk in the Kherson Region.

2026-06-01T07:13+0000

2026-06-01T07:13+0000

2026-06-01T09:15+0000

world

russia

kherson

ukraine

foreign ministry

maria zakharova

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1b/1117572835_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_0466c3d89a8ea4bd653604fb2107684d.jpg

"The Kiev regime deliberately promotes anti-values: striking WWII veterans on May 9, demolishing monuments to heroes and liberators and erecting memorials to Nazis, talking about European values while destroying civilians, marking World Children's Day with yet another bloody child sacrifice," Maria Zakharova said.The Ukrainian assault on Genichesk occurred the day before, striking apartment buildings. The attack resulted in the death of one child and injuries to 11 other people.Ukraine deliberately targeted a densely populated area, as there were no military facilities nearby, Vladimir Vasilenko, press secretary to the governor of the Kherson region, told Sputnik.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260601/russia-plans-to-present-updated-data-on-ukraines-crimes-against-children-to-osce---envoy-1124224580.html

russia

kherson

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, kherson, ukraine, foreign ministry, maria zakharova