https://sputnikglobe.com/20260601/ukrainian-strike-on-znpp-dangerous-precedent-of-targeted-attack---rosatom-ceo-1124235406.html
Ukrainian Strike on ZNPP Dangerous Precedent of Targeted Attack - Rosatom CEO
Ukrainian Strike on ZNPP Dangerous Precedent of Targeted Attack - Rosatom CEO
Sputnik International
The Ukrainian strike on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) may not be so dangerous in itself, but is a precedent of a targeted attack on a nuclear power facility important, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said on Monday.
2026-06-01T11:42+0000
2026-06-01T11:42+0000
2026-06-01T11:42+0000
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"The strike on the ZNPP may not be so dangerous in itself, but two points are important. The first is the precedent itself, the precedent of a targeted strike on a nuclear power facility," Likhachev told Russian media. Ukrainian forces carry out 50-60 drone and shell strikes on the territory of the ZNPP and Energodar every day, Likhachev added. The territories of Ukraine and neighboring Western states will be at a serious risk if the Ukrainian armed forces attack fuel at the ZNPP, the CEO added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260531/iaea-sees-damage-to-zaporozhye-nuclear-plant-from-ukrainian-drone-attack-1124223449.html
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Ukrainian Strike on ZNPP Dangerous Precedent of Targeted Attack - Rosatom CEO
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian strike on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) may not be so dangerous in itself, but is a precedent of a targeted attack on a nuclear power facility important, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said on Monday.
"The strike on the ZNPP may not be so dangerous in itself, but two points are important. The first is the precedent itself, the precedent of a targeted strike on a nuclear power facility," Likhachev told Russian media.
Ukrainian forces carry out 50-60 drone and shell strikes on the territory of the ZNPP and Energodar every day, Likhachev added.
The territories of Ukraine and neighboring Western states will be at a serious risk if the Ukrainian armed forces attack fuel at the ZNPP, the CEO added.