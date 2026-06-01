https://sputnikglobe.com/20260601/ukrainian-strike-on-znpp-dangerous-precedent-of-targeted-attack---rosatom-ceo-1124235406.html

Ukrainian Strike on ZNPP Dangerous Precedent of Targeted Attack - Rosatom CEO

Ukrainian Strike on ZNPP Dangerous Precedent of Targeted Attack - Rosatom CEO

Sputnik International

The Ukrainian strike on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) may not be so dangerous in itself, but is a precedent of a targeted attack on a nuclear power facility important, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said on Monday.

2026-06-01T11:42+0000

2026-06-01T11:42+0000

2026-06-01T11:42+0000

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"The strike on the ZNPP may not be so dangerous in itself, but two points are important. The first is the precedent itself, the precedent of a targeted strike on a nuclear power facility," Likhachev told Russian media. Ukrainian forces carry out 50-60 drone and shell strikes on the territory of the ZNPP and Energodar every day, Likhachev added. The territories of Ukraine and neighboring Western states will be at a serious risk if the Ukrainian armed forces attack fuel at the ZNPP, the CEO added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260531/iaea-sees-damage-to-zaporozhye-nuclear-plant-from-ukrainian-drone-attack-1124223449.html

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russia, zaporozhye, ukraine, rosatom, alexei likhachev