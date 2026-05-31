https://sputnikglobe.com/20260531/iaea-sees-damage-to-zaporozhye-nuclear-plant-from-ukrainian-drone-attack-1124223449.html

IAEA Sees Damage to Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant From Ukrainian Drone Attack

IAEA Sees Damage to Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant From Ukrainian Drone Attack

Sputnik International

Experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have reported damage to the external part of the turbine hall building at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant following a Ukrainian drone attack on Saturday, according to a statement from the agency.

2026-05-31T13:50+0000

2026-05-31T13:50+0000

2026-05-31T13:50+0000

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During a site inspection, the IAEA team found damage to a metal hatch several floors above the building, as well as debris and burned remains of an optical cable on the ground, the agency reported on social media platform X.Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev previously announced that a Ukrainian combat drone struck the turbine hall of Unit 6 at Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant and exploded. The plant’s press service confirmed that there were no casualties or critical damage, no disruption to technological processes, and radiation levels remained normal.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260531/iaea-inspectors-to-be-allowed-access-to-site-of-ukraines-strike-on-zaporozhye-nuclear-plant-1124221962.html

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zaporozhye npp, zaporozhye region, strike, drone strike, russia, ukraine