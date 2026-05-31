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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260531/iaea-sees-damage-to-zaporozhye-nuclear-plant-from-ukrainian-drone-attack-1124223449.html
IAEA Sees Damage to Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant From Ukrainian Drone Attack
IAEA Sees Damage to Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant From Ukrainian Drone Attack
Sputnik International
Experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have reported damage to the external part of the turbine hall building at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant following a Ukrainian drone attack on Saturday, according to a statement from the agency.
2026-05-31T13:50+0000
2026-05-31T13:50+0000
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During a site inspection, the IAEA team found damage to a metal hatch several floors above the building, as well as debris and burned remains of an optical cable on the ground, the agency reported on social media platform X.Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev previously announced that a Ukrainian combat drone struck the turbine hall of Unit 6 at Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant and exploded. The plant’s press service confirmed that there were no casualties or critical damage, no disruption to technological processes, and radiation levels remained normal.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260531/iaea-inspectors-to-be-allowed-access-to-site-of-ukraines-strike-on-zaporozhye-nuclear-plant-1124221962.html
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IAEA Sees Damage to Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant From Ukrainian Drone Attack

13:50 GMT 31.05.2026
© Sputnik / Pavel Lisitsyn / Go to the mediabankZaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant
Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.05.2026
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Experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have reported damage to the external part of the turbine hall building at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant following a Ukrainian drone attack on Saturday, according to a statement from the agency.
During a site inspection, the IAEA team found damage to a metal hatch several floors above the building, as well as debris and burned remains of an optical cable on the ground, the agency reported on social media platform X.
Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev previously announced that a Ukrainian combat drone struck the turbine hall of Unit 6 at Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant and exploded. The plant’s press service confirmed that there were no casualties or critical damage, no disruption to technological processes, and radiation levels remained normal.
Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.05.2026
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IAEA Inspectors to Be Allowed Into Site of Ukrainian Attack on Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant
08:25 GMT
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