https://sputnikglobe.com/20260602/can-ai-stop-a-slimate-disaster-china-and-pakistan-bet-on-mazu-1124240040.html
Can AI Stop a Сlimate Disaster? China and Pakistan Bet on MAZU
Can AI Stop a Сlimate Disaster? China and Pakistan Bet on MAZU
Sputnik International
MAZU is a cloud-based, AI-driven multi-hazard early warning system developed by China to combat heatwaves, glacial lake outburst floods, and devastating monsoons in Pakistan.
2026-06-02T13:12+0000
2026-06-02T13:12+0000
2026-06-02T13:12+0000
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The bigger picture: In May 2026, summer is arriving early in Pakistan — temperatures have already reached 50°C (122°F), and the NDMA (National Disaster Management Authority) is issuing simultaneous warnings for both heatwaves and glacial lake outburst floods. The MAZU system can help Pakistan steer clear of serious losses.
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china, pakistan, artificial intelligence (ai), climate change
china, pakistan, artificial intelligence (ai), climate change
Can AI Stop a Сlimate Disaster? China and Pakistan Bet on MAZU
MAZU is a cloud-based, AI-driven multi-hazard early warning system developed by China to combat heatwaves, glacial lake outburst floods, and devastating monsoons in Pakistan.
What it is:
MAZU (Multi-hazard, Alert, Zero-gap, Universal Coverage) is China's answer to the UN's "Early Warning for All" initiative. It was developed by the China Meteorological Administration (CMA).
How it works:
The system operates through three channels — a station for meteorological services (automatic protection plans), a tablet for ports and farmers (industry-specific risks), and a smartphone for citizens (personal alerts and evacuation routes to shelters).
Technology base:
It all runs on Chinese Fengyun satellites, AI models ("Fenglei" and "Fengqing"), and local Pakistani data.
Why Pakistan needs it:
The country faces three unique threats simultaneously — melting glacial lakes in the north, extreme monsoons (like in 2022, when one-third of the country was submerged), and the agricultural sector's critical dependence on weather.
The bigger picture: In May 2026, summer is arriving early in Pakistan — temperatures have already reached 50°C (122°F), and the NDMA (National Disaster Management Authority) is issuing simultaneous warnings for both heatwaves and glacial lake outburst floods. The MAZU system can help Pakistan steer clear of serious losses.