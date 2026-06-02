https://sputnikglobe.com/20260602/can-ai-stop-a-slimate-disaster-china-and-pakistan-bet-on-mazu-1124240040.html

Can AI Stop a Сlimate Disaster? China and Pakistan Bet on MAZU

Can AI Stop a Сlimate Disaster? China and Pakistan Bet on MAZU

Sputnik International

MAZU is a cloud-based, AI-driven multi-hazard early warning system developed by China to combat heatwaves, glacial lake outburst floods, and devastating monsoons in Pakistan.

2026-06-02T13:12+0000

2026-06-02T13:12+0000

2026-06-02T13:12+0000

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The bigger picture: In May 2026, summer is arriving early in Pakistan — temperatures have already reached 50°C (122°F), and the NDMA (National Disaster Management Authority) is issuing simultaneous warnings for both heatwaves and glacial lake outburst floods. The MAZU system can help Pakistan steer clear of serious losses.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260521/china-and-pakistan-eye-new-high-tech-alliance--1124168148.html

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china, pakistan, artificial intelligence (ai), climate change