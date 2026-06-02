https://sputnikglobe.com/20260602/collapse-of-us-iran-peace-deal-a-definite-likelihood-1124241240.html

Collapse of US-Iran Peace Deal a 'Definite Likelihood'

Collapse of US-Iran Peace Deal a 'Definite Likelihood'

Sputnik International

Hostilities in the Persian Gulf may resume at a moment’s notice, Mehran Kamrava, professor of government at Georgetown University Qatar, explains to Sputnik.

2026-06-02T15:51+0000

2026-06-02T15:51+0000

2026-06-02T15:51+0000

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The issue of frozen Iranian assets and lifting anti-Iranian sanctions still remains the sticking points in the talks.Though the broad outline of the deal has been agreed upon, Donald Trump keeps trying to make new amendments, which may be regarded as untrustworthy by Iran.For example, Iran wants US sanctions removed, whereas Trump wants sanctions relief to be “based on Iranian behavior.” He also insists that no frozen Iranian funds would be released as part of the deal, even though the draft agreement stipulates the release of half of these assets.Then there is the issue of the deal’s format.“The Iranians and the Americans have two very different conceptions of what a deal should look like,” Kamrava explains.Israel, who repeatedly voiced its objections to the US-Iran rapprochement, remains a ‘wild card’ that can scuttle the peace deal.Currently, there are several ways the current situation in the Gulf can develop, Kamrava suggests.“One is an accident in the Persian Gulf with the region being highly militarized. And the other one is an accidental flaring up of a conflict.”“And then the other one is kind of a complete breakdown in the negotiations, if Trump continues to make amendments to a deal that has already been reached.”

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