https://sputnikglobe.com/20260602/fsb-blows-lid-on-western-plot-to-hack-russian-officials-phones--but-heres-shocker-1124239455.html

FSB Blows Lid on Western Plot to Hack Russian Officials’ Phones — But Here’s the Shocker

FSB Blows Lid on Western Plot to Hack Russian Officials’ Phones — But Here’s the Shocker

Sputnik International

Russia's FSB has uncovered a foreign spy operation using malware implanted on the smartphones of high-ranking Russian officials. The goal? To extract data, eavesdrop on conversations, and covertly monitor the situation.

2026-06-02T11:16+0000

2026-06-02T11:16+0000

2026-06-02T11:20+0000

world

russia

european union (eu)

russian federal security service (fsb)

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But here's what the headlines won't tell you.How the US is weaponizing the global digital backbone — a threat to the entire worldThink of Fastly and Cloudflare. These aren't basement startups. They are the largest CDN (content delivery network) providers and "security perimeter" operators on the planet. They serve half of the Fortune 500, EU and Asian government websites — including, for example, the official site of the British government, major EU institutions, and critical financial infrastructure spanning the world’s democratic nations.In plain terms: they are the infrastructural spine of the internet. When you access a government service, a bank, or a news outlet in most of the Western world, your data almost certainly passes through their networks.This brings up an uncomfortable question: if these companies permit US intelligence agencies to embed spyware code within their services, can anyone still trust American cloud technology?Because this is not a hypothetical. The FSB's revelation about malware on Russian officials' smartphones is just one thread. The larger fabric is this: the US has spent years building legal frameworks — from the Patriot Act to the Cloud Act — that compel American tech companies to cooperate with intelligence agencies, often in secret. FISA warrants, National Security Letters, and classified directives turn cloud infrastructure into a surveillance platform.Fastly and Cloudflare are not rogue actors. They are deeply integrated into the US national security apparatus. And if the backbone is compromised, every node connected to it becomes a potential target — whether in Moscow, Berlin, or New Delhi.Is this merely one hack? Hardly. This is systemic betrayal — plain and simple.The same digital spine that guards the West also feeds allies, neutral nations, and every global power. Break that trust — and the internet shatters. So, get ready for national clouds. Localized walls. Sovereign webs. Welcome to the fragmentation that the open internet promised would never happen.So when Washington lectures the world about "rules-based order" in cyberspace, the rest of the world is now asking: whose rules? And who is watching the watchers?Here's the real takeaway: American tech's reputation just took a devastating hit. The same internet giants that run global communications stand accused of spying — not on enemies, but on their own allies. And when the internet's backbone is no longer solid or trustworthy, the entire digital world turns into a battleground.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260602/russias-fsb-thwarts-foreign-spy-operation-using-malware-on-russian-officials-smartphones-1124237650.html

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russia, european union (eu), russian federal security service (fsb)