https://sputnikglobe.com/20260602/iranian-navy-strikes-us-israeli-vessel-with-cruise-missile---irgc-1124237233.html
Iranian Navy Strikes US-Israeli Vessel With Cruise Missile - IRGC
Iranian Navy Strikes US-Israeli Vessel With Cruise Missile - IRGC
Sputnik International
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy launched a cruise missile strike on the US-Israeli vessel MSC Sariska in response to the US attack on the Iranian vessel in the Gulf of Oman, the IRGC said.
2026-06-02T03:18+0000
2026-06-02T03:18+0000
2026-06-02T04:44+0000
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"Following the US Army's aggressive attack on the Iranian ship Lion Star in the Gulf of Oman, the IRGC Navy, in retaliation, launched a cruise missile strike on the US-Israeli vessel MSC Sariska," the IRGC said, as quoted by the Tasnim news agency. It noted that any US aggression in the Strait of Hormuz would be met with a decisive response from the Iranian IRGC Navy. On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, killing over 3,000 people. Washington and Tehran announced a ceasefire on April 8. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended inconclusively, with no announcement of a resumption of hostilities. However, the United States began a blockade of Iranian ports.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260531/iran-will-not-make-strait-of-hormuz-subject-of-bargaining---senior-lawmaker-1124219898.html
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iran, israel, gulf of oman, middle east, islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc), navy, us-iran relations
iran, israel, gulf of oman, middle east, islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc), navy, us-iran relations
Iranian Navy Strikes US-Israeli Vessel With Cruise Missile - IRGC
03:18 GMT 02.06.2026 (Updated: 04:44 GMT 02.06.2026)
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy launched a cruise missile strike on the US-Israeli vessel MSC Sariska in response to the US attack on the Iranian vessel in the Gulf of Oman, the IRGC said.
"Following the US Army's aggressive attack on the Iranian ship Lion Star in the Gulf of Oman, the IRGC Navy, in retaliation, launched a cruise missile strike on the US-Israeli vessel MSC Sariska," the IRGC said, as quoted by the Tasnim news agency.
It noted that any US aggression in the Strait of Hormuz would be met with a decisive response from the Iranian IRGC Navy.
On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, killing over 3,000 people. Washington and Tehran announced a ceasefire on April 8. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended inconclusively, with no announcement of a resumption of hostilities. However, the United States began a blockade of Iranian ports.