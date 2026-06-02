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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260602/iranian-navy-strikes-us-israeli-vessel-with-cruise-missile---irgc-1124237233.html
Iranian Navy Strikes US-Israeli Vessel With Cruise Missile - IRGC
Iranian Navy Strikes US-Israeli Vessel With Cruise Missile - IRGC
Sputnik International
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy launched a cruise missile strike on the US-Israeli vessel MSC Sariska in response to the US attack on the Iranian vessel in the Gulf of Oman, the IRGC said.
2026-06-02T03:18+0000
2026-06-02T04:44+0000
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"Following the US Army's aggressive attack on the Iranian ship Lion Star in the Gulf of Oman, the IRGC Navy, in retaliation, launched a cruise missile strike on the US-Israeli vessel MSC Sariska," the IRGC said, as quoted by the Tasnim news agency. It noted that any US aggression in the Strait of Hormuz would be met with a decisive response from the Iranian IRGC Navy. On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, killing over 3,000 people. Washington and Tehran announced a ceasefire on April 8. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended inconclusively, with no announcement of a resumption of hostilities. However, the United States began a blockade of Iranian ports.
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Iranian Navy Strikes US-Israeli Vessel With Cruise Missile - IRGC

03:18 GMT 02.06.2026 (Updated: 04:44 GMT 02.06.2026)
© AP PhotoThis video grab shows launching underground ballistic missiles by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard during a military exercise
This video grab shows launching underground ballistic missiles by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard during a military exercise - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.06.2026
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The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy launched a cruise missile strike on the US-Israeli vessel MSC Sariska in response to the US attack on the Iranian vessel in the Gulf of Oman, the IRGC said.
"Following the US Army's aggressive attack on the Iranian ship Lion Star in the Gulf of Oman, the IRGC Navy, in retaliation, launched a cruise missile strike on the US-Israeli vessel MSC Sariska," the IRGC said, as quoted by the Tasnim news agency.
It noted that any US aggression in the Strait of Hormuz would be met with a decisive response from the Iranian IRGC Navy.
The Strait of Hormuz - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.05.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Iran Will Not Make Strait of Hormuz Subject of Bargaining - Senior Lawmaker
31 May, 03:15 GMT
On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, killing over 3,000 people. Washington and Tehran announced a ceasefire on April 8. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended inconclusively, with no announcement of a resumption of hostilities. However, the United States began a blockade of Iranian ports.
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