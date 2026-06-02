https://sputnikglobe.com/20260602/iranian-navy-strikes-us-israeli-vessel-with-cruise-missile---irgc-1124237233.html

Iranian Navy Strikes US-Israeli Vessel With Cruise Missile - IRGC

Iranian Navy Strikes US-Israeli Vessel With Cruise Missile - IRGC

Sputnik International

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy launched a cruise missile strike on the US-Israeli vessel MSC Sariska in response to the US attack on the Iranian vessel in the Gulf of Oman, the IRGC said.

2026-06-02T03:18+0000

2026-06-02T03:18+0000

2026-06-02T04:44+0000

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"Following the US Army's aggressive attack on the Iranian ship Lion Star in the Gulf of Oman, the IRGC Navy, in retaliation, launched a cruise missile strike on the US-Israeli vessel MSC Sariska," the IRGC said, as quoted by the Tasnim news agency. It noted that any US aggression in the Strait of Hormuz would be met with a decisive response from the Iranian IRGC Navy. On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, killing over 3,000 people. Washington and Tehran announced a ceasefire on April 8. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended inconclusively, with no announcement of a resumption of hostilities. However, the United States began a blockade of Iranian ports.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260531/iran-will-not-make-strait-of-hormuz-subject-of-bargaining---senior-lawmaker-1124219898.html

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iran, israel, gulf of oman, middle east, islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc), navy, us-iran relations