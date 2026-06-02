https://sputnikglobe.com/20260602/pentagon-to-award-bae-systems-contract-to-service-bradley-fighting-vehicles-in-ukraine-1124237490.html

Pentagon to Award BAE Systems Contract to Service Bradley Fighting Vehicles in Ukraine

Pentagon to Award BAE Systems Contract to Service Bradley Fighting Vehicles in Ukraine

Sputnik International

British defense firm BAE Systems will provide training and maintenance support for Bradley Fighting Vehicles and M88A2 recovery vehicles in Ukraine.

2026-06-02T03:59+0000

2026-06-02T03:59+0000

2026-06-02T04:49+0000

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The US Army Contracting Command announced its intent to award a sole-source service contract to British firm BAE Systems to provide specialized training and support for Bradley Fighting Vehicles and M88A2 recovery vehicles under the Advanced Mechanic Institute 2.0 program for the Ukraine Management Office, according to Sputnik's analysis of a recent notice on Sam.gov, the official website for US federal procurement and contract awards.The proposed contract, managed by the Army Contracting Command Detroit Arsenal, is scheduled to run from July 2026 to July 2027. According to the presolicitation notice published on May 27, 2026, the military intends to negotiate directly with BAE Systems because the defense contractor is the original equipment manufacturer for the armored platforms and possesses the proprietary data required to execute the training. "The Government requires Field Service Representatives (FSR) for Training and Training Support (TTS) for the Bradley Fighting Vehicle System (BFVS) and M88A2 (M88) for the Ukraine Management Office (UMO) to support the Advanced Mechanic Institute 2.0 (AMI 2.0)," the notice said. Although the Army emphasized that the announcement is not a formal request for competitive proposals or a solicitation for offers, qualified sources can still submit capability statements or quotations for consideration before June 11, 2026.Earlier, Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov said that nearly all of Ukraine's Bradley IFVs have been turned into scrap due to their inability to handle rough terrain.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260320/pentagon-exposes-false-claims-on-combat-readiness-of-bradley-fighting-vehicles-in-europe-1123867014.html

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