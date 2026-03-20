https://sputnikglobe.com/20260320/pentagon-exposes-false-claims-on-combat-readiness-of-bradley-fighting-vehicles-in-europe-1123867014.html

Pentagon Exposes False Claims on Combat Readiness of Bradley Fighting Vehicles in Europe

Pentagon Exposes False Claims on Combat Readiness of Bradley Fighting Vehicles in Europe

Sputnik International

The US army unit after a rotational deployment to Europe in 2023 falsely reported the operational readiness of 117 Bradley fighting vehicles, while none of them were mission capable, Sputnik discovered after analyzing a recent audit report from the US Department of Defense Inspector General (DODIG).

2026-03-20T04:21+0000

2026-03-20T04:21+0000

2026-03-20T04:21+0000

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ukraine

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m2 bradley infantry fighting vehicle

us arms for ukraine

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The military reported in 2023 that 82% of the vehicles were fully operational prior to the equipment being placed in storage in Germany. However, a subsequent inspection revealed that all 117 vehicles were not mission capable. This forced the army to pull 97 vehicles from its war reserve stockpile to equip the incoming rotational unit, the DODIG report said. According to the report, the army hired contractor KBR to repair 107 of the 117 vehicles at a cost of $10.1 million. But KBR lacked mechanics with Bradley vehicle experience and staff who could use the army's maintenance tracking system, causing significant delays. Due to critical delays, the army removed 50 vehicles from KBR's contract in March 2024 and ended the repair effort entirely by May 2024, transferring the remaining vehicles to army repair facilities. As of July 2025, only 51 of the 117 vehicles had been repaired to army standards, the report added. The Pentagon admitted that one of the reasons for the delay was aid to Ukraine. Maintenance resources and personnel that could have been used to repair the Bradley fighting vehicles were diverted to support aid efforts for Ukraine, further straining the already limited repair capacity in Europe, the report said.Russia has repeatedly stressed that funneling military aid to Ukraine only prolongs the conflict, impedes its settlement, and directly involves NATO countries in it. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that any cargo with arms for Ukraine will be a legitimate military target for Russia.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250919/origins-of-special-military-operation-history-of-ukraine-conflict-1122812466.html

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