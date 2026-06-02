https://sputnikglobe.com/20260602/putin-lukashenko-discuss-current-issues-of-developing-allied-cooperation--kremlin-1124241784.html

Putin, Lukashenko Discuss Current Issues of Developing Allied Cooperation – Kremlin

Putin, Lukashenko Discuss Current Issues of Developing Allied Cooperation – Kremlin

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation with his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, to discuss the further development of bilateral allied cooperation, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

2026-06-02T16:27+0000

2026-06-02T16:27+0000

2026-06-02T16:27+0000

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"During a telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, current issues regarding the further development of bilateral allied cooperation were discussed," the statement said.

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