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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260602/putin-lukashenko-discuss-current-issues-of-developing-allied-cooperation--kremlin-1124241784.html
Putin, Lukashenko Discuss Current Issues of Developing Allied Cooperation – Kremlin
Putin, Lukashenko Discuss Current Issues of Developing Allied Cooperation – Kremlin
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation with his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, to discuss the further development of bilateral allied cooperation, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.
2026-06-02T16:27+0000
2026-06-02T16:27+0000
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"During a telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, current issues regarding the further development of bilateral allied cooperation were discussed," the statement said.
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Putin, Lukashenko Discuss Current Issues of Developing Allied Cooperation – Kremlin

16:27 GMT 02.06.2026
© Sputnik / POOL / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko shake hands
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko shake hands - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.06.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation with his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, to discuss the further development of bilateral allied cooperation, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.
"During a telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, current issues regarding the further development of bilateral allied cooperation were discussed," the statement said.
This picture taken on March 18, 2021, shows the Kremlin towers in front of the Russian Foreign Ministry headquarters. - Russian President Vladimir Putin on March 18 mocked Joe Biden for calling him a killer -- saying it takes one to know one -- as ties between Moscow and Washington sunk to new lows. US President Biden's comments sparked the biggest crisis between Russia and the United States in years, with Moscow recalling ambassador and warning that ties were on the brink of outright collapse. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.06.2026
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