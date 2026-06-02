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'Utterly Intentional': Kremlin Takes Aim at Ukraine's Assault on Starobelsk College
'Utterly Intentional': Kremlin Takes Aim at Ukraine's Assault on Starobelsk College
Sputnik International
Ukraine deliberately destroyed a college dormitory in Starobelsk, this fact has already been determined, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
2026-06-02T09:57+0000
2026-06-02T10:22+0000
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"They destroyed the college, knowing this, absolutely intentionally. This is evidenced by the composition of the drones, the technical characteristics, and the means of communication that were used. All this has already been established, and it has been publicly discussed," Peskov told reporters. The college in Starobelsk has never served as a military or quasi-military facility, Peskov added.Peskov said Russia has consistently maintained that it would prefer to reach its objectives in Ukraine peacefully, whatever the case may be.If Ukraine continues to refuse genuine negotiations and serious peaceful solutions, the special military operation will carry on, the Kremlin official emphasized. He also noted that Russia is now conducting systematic strikes against Ukrainian military infrastructure in Kiev and other cities.Regarding the USRussia's contacts with the United States continue through "existing channels", Peskov said.Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the settlement process in Ukraine is on pause, but this does not mean that there are no contacts with United States, the official added.
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'Utterly Intentional': Kremlin Takes Aim at Ukraine's Assault on Starobelsk College

09:57 GMT 02.06.2026 (Updated: 10:22 GMT 02.06.2026)
© AFP 2023 / DIMITAR DILKOFFThis picture taken on March 18, 2021, shows the Kremlin towers in front of the Russian Foreign Ministry headquarters. - Russian President Vladimir Putin on March 18 mocked Joe Biden for calling him a "killer" -- saying "it takes one to know one" -- as ties between Moscow and Washington sunk to new lows. US President Biden's comments sparked the biggest crisis between Russia and the United States in years, with Moscow recalling ambassador and warning that ties were on the brink of outright "collapse."
This picture taken on March 18, 2021, shows the Kremlin towers in front of the Russian Foreign Ministry headquarters. - Russian President Vladimir Putin on March 18 mocked Joe Biden for calling him a killer -- saying it takes one to know one -- as ties between Moscow and Washington sunk to new lows. US President Biden's comments sparked the biggest crisis between Russia and the United States in years, with Moscow recalling ambassador and warning that ties were on the brink of outright collapse. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.06.2026
© AFP 2023 / DIMITAR DILKOFF
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine deliberately destroyed a college dormitory in Starobelsk, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Tuesday, adding that this fact has already been established.
"They destroyed the college, knowing this, absolutely intentionally. This is evidenced by the composition of the drones, the technical characteristics, and the means of communication that were used. All this has already been established, and it has been publicly discussed," Peskov told reporters.
The college in Starobelsk has never served as a military or quasi-military facility, Peskov added.

"Accordingly, if Ukraine deliberately commits such inhumane terrorist attacks — attacks that are beyond the bounds of humanity — against civilians and children, then this represents a completely different paradigm," Peskov stressed.

On May 22, Ukrainian forces attacked an academic building and a dormitory belonging to the Starobelsk Professional College of the Lugansk State Pedagogical University. Twenty-one people were killed and over 40 others wounded.

The aftermath of Ukraine's drone attack on a school and a dormitory in the Lugansk People's Republic - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.05.2026
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Dead Silence: UN, OSCE Ignore Russian Appeals Over Ukraine's Slaughter at Starobelsk
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Peskov said Russia has consistently maintained that it would prefer to reach its objectives in Ukraine peacefully, whatever the case may be.
"We have always said that no matter what, it is preferable for us to achieve our goals peacefully," Peskov told reporters, adding that Russia will achieve its goals and is ready to achieve them through peaceful negotiations.
If Ukraine continues to refuse genuine negotiations and serious peaceful solutions, the special military operation will carry on, the Kremlin official emphasized. He also noted that Russia is now conducting systematic strikes against Ukrainian military infrastructure in Kiev and other cities.

As for [Volodymyr] Zelensky and ending the war before the end of the year — the war could be finished before the end of the day. To do that, Zelensky only needs to order his armed forces to leave Russian soil," Peskov said.

Regarding the US

Russia's contacts with the United States continue through "existing channels", Peskov said.
"Contacts [with the US] through existing channels continue on an ongoing basis. I repeat once again, we remain open to peaceful negotiations," Peskov told reporters.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the settlement process in Ukraine is on pause, but this does not mean that there are no contacts with United States, the official added.
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