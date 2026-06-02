https://sputnikglobe.com/20260602/russia-determined-that-ukraine-deliberately-destroyed-dormitory-in-starobelsk---kremlin-1124238952.html

'Utterly Intentional': Kremlin Takes Aim at Ukraine's Assault on Starobelsk College

'Utterly Intentional': Kremlin Takes Aim at Ukraine's Assault on Starobelsk College

Sputnik International

Ukraine deliberately destroyed a college dormitory in Starobelsk, this fact has already been determined, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

2026-06-02T09:57+0000

2026-06-02T09:57+0000

2026-06-02T10:22+0000

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"They destroyed the college, knowing this, absolutely intentionally. This is evidenced by the composition of the drones, the technical characteristics, and the means of communication that were used. All this has already been established, and it has been publicly discussed," Peskov told reporters. The college in Starobelsk has never served as a military or quasi-military facility, Peskov added.Peskov said Russia has consistently maintained that it would prefer to reach its objectives in Ukraine peacefully, whatever the case may be.If Ukraine continues to refuse genuine negotiations and serious peaceful solutions, the special military operation will carry on, the Kremlin official emphasized. He also noted that Russia is now conducting systematic strikes against Ukrainian military infrastructure in Kiev and other cities.Regarding the USRussia's contacts with the United States continue through "existing channels", Peskov said.Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the settlement process in Ukraine is on pause, but this does not mean that there are no contacts with United States, the official added.

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