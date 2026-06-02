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Red Cross Delegation Visits Site of Ukrainian Strike on College in Starobelsk
Red Cross Delegation Visits Site of Ukrainian Strike on College in Starobelsk
Sputnik International
A delegation of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) with the regional Red Cross Society in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) and Russian Foreign Ministry Special Envoy Rodion Miroshnik visited the site of a Ukrainian strike on a college in Starobelsk, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Tuesday.
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Members of the delegation inspected the strike site and surrounding area, entered the dormitory where students lived, and walked through the rooms where they saw personal belongings of the deceased students. In addition to access to the college facilities and student housing, ICRC representatives were able to speak with eyewitnesses of the strike, including a teacher and a local resident who helped rescue children after the attack, as well as surviving students, Miroshnik said. The delegation now has the opportunity to verify what happened and draw conclusions, the official added. Western partners of Ukraine want to forget the fact of the Ukrainian strike on the Starobelsk college in the Lugansk People's Republic as quickly as possible, Miroshnik also said.
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Red Cross Delegation Visits Site of Ukrainian Strike on College in Starobelsk
13:45 GMT 02.06.2026 (Updated: 14:13 GMT 02.06.2026)
STAROBELSK, LPR, (Sputnik) - A delegation of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) with the regional Red Cross Society in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) and Russian Foreign Ministry Special Envoy Rodion Miroshnik visited the site of a Ukrainian strike on a college in Starobelsk, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Tuesday.
Members of the delegation inspected the strike site and surrounding area, entered the dormitory where students lived, and walked through the rooms where they saw personal belongings of the deceased students.
"This is a monitoring mission of the International Red Cross, and we responded positively to their request to come here, to Starobelsk, and all opportunities are open to them here," Miroshnik said.
In addition to access to the college facilities and student housing, ICRC representatives were able to speak with eyewitnesses of the strike, including a teacher and a local resident who helped rescue children after the attack, as well as surviving students, Miroshnik said.
The delegation now has the opportunity to verify what happened and draw conclusions, the official added.
"This is an opportunity for verification, confirmation that a terrible crime was committed here. Representatives of a number of countries represented today in the International Red Cross delegation in Moscow now have all the possibilities to do so. We have opened this opportunity for them," Miroshnik said.
Western partners of Ukraine want to forget the fact of the Ukrainian strike on the Starobelsk college in the Lugansk People's Republic as quickly as possible, Miroshnik also said.
"We see how much the West is resisting, how much they dislike this story [the strike on the dormitory], how much they want it to be erased, how much they want to flip the page, simply forget it and move on - to say that's it, and continue blaming Russia further. That is what we will not let them forget. We will not let them forget the dead children and the monstrous crimes that were committed," Miroshnik said.
On May 22, Ukrainian forces attacked an academic building and a dormitory belonging to the Starobelsk Professional College of the Lugansk State Pedagogical University. Twenty-one people were killed and over 40 others wounded.