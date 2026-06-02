https://sputnikglobe.com/20260602/red-cross-delegation-visits-site-of-ukrainian-strike-on-college-in-starobelsk-1124240216.html

Red Cross Delegation Visits Site of Ukrainian Strike on College in Starobelsk

Red Cross Delegation Visits Site of Ukrainian Strike on College in Starobelsk

Sputnik International

A delegation of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) with the regional Red Cross Society in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) and Russian Foreign Ministry Special Envoy Rodion Miroshnik visited the site of a Ukrainian strike on a college in Starobelsk, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Tuesday.

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Members of the delegation inspected the strike site and surrounding area, entered the dormitory where students lived, and walked through the rooms where they saw personal belongings of the deceased students. In addition to access to the college facilities and student housing, ICRC representatives were able to speak with eyewitnesses of the strike, including a teacher and a local resident who helped rescue children after the attack, as well as surviving students, Miroshnik said. The delegation now has the opportunity to verify what happened and draw conclusions, the official added. Western partners of Ukraine want to forget the fact of the Ukrainian strike on the Starobelsk college in the Lugansk People's Republic as quickly as possible, Miroshnik also said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260602/massive-overnight-strike-on-ukraine-was-retaliation-for-ukraines-terror-attack-in-starobelsk-1124239616.html

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