Massive Overnight Strike on Ukraine Was Retaliation for Ukraine's Starobelsk Terrorist Attack
11:43 GMT 02.06.2026 (Updated: 12:18 GMT 02.06.2026)
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankA Russian serviceman of the Tsentr Battlegroup fire an anti-tank missile launcher
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov/
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia delivered a massive overnight strike on targets in Ukraine in response to Ukraine's attack on a college in the city of Starobelsk in the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"Last night, in response to the terrorist attack by Ukraine in the city of Starobelsk, Lugansk People's Republic, where as a result of several waves of UAV strikes on the college, 21 students were killed and 42 more people were injured, as well as other terrorist attacks on civilian infrastructure, the Russian Armed Forces inflicted a massive strike," the ministry said in a statement.
The strike targeted Ukrainian defense infrastructure in Kiev, Zaporozhye, Dnepropetrovsk and Kharkov regions:
Among the 10 plants hit in Kiev were the Abris PT association, the Special Design Bureau "Spectrum" radio-electronic enterprise, Mayak Plant JSC, and the state company UkrSpetsExport
Three military recruitment centers were also hit in Kiev
In the Zaporozhye region, workshops at the Omelchenko Machine-Building Plant and the Motor Sich aircraft engine plant were struck
In the Dnepropetrovsk region, a Fire Point company facility — which produced components for long-range strike drones and missile weapons — was hit, along with a logistics center
In the Kharkov region, strikes were carried out on three defense industry enterprises, including the Kharkov State Aviation Enterprise and two energy infrastructure facilities
In the Sumy region, a strike was carried out on the Shostka State Plant "Zvezda"
On May 22, Ukrainian forces attacked an academic building and a dormitory belonging to the Starobelsk Professional College of the Lugansk State Pedagogical University. Twenty-one people were killed and over 40 others wounded.
Read about the origins of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine here