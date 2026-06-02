https://sputnikglobe.com/20260602/massive-overnight-strike-on-ukraine-was-retaliation-for-ukraines-terror-attack-in-starobelsk-1124239616.html

Massive Overnight Strike on Ukraine Was Retaliation for Ukraine's Starobelsk Terrorist Attack

Massive Overnight Strike on Ukraine Was Retaliation for Ukraine's Starobelsk Terrorist Attack

Sputnik International

A mRussia delivered a massive overnight strike on targets in Ukraine in response to Ukraine's attack on a college in the city of Starobelsk in the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

2026-06-02T11:43+0000

2026-06-02T11:43+0000

2026-06-02T12:18+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

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"Last night, in response to the terrorist attack by Ukraine in the city of Starobelsk, Lugansk People's Republic, where as a result of several waves of UAV strikes on the college, 21 students were killed and 42 more people were injured, as well as other terrorist attacks on civilian infrastructure, the Russian Armed Forces inflicted a massive strike," the ministry said in a statement.The strike targeted Ukrainian defense infrastructure in Kiev, Zaporozhye, Dnepropetrovsk and Kharkov regions:Read about the origins of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine here

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260602/russia-strikes-ukraines-defense-industry-with-massive-hypersonic-retaliatory-blow-1124237784.html

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