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Russia Raises Alarm Over Ukraine's Surging Black Sea Terrorist Activity
Russia Raises Alarm Over Ukraine's Surging Black Sea Terrorist Activity
Sputnik International
Russia is concerned about Ukraine's mounting terrorist activity in the Black Sea, which is raising risks for civilian shipping, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Tuesday.
2026-06-02T11:15+0000
2026-06-02T11:15+0000
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"We are concerned about the noticeable escalation of terrorist activity in the Black Sea by Ukraine, which leads to a deterioration of conditions and an increase in risks to civilian shipping," Zakharova said in a statement. Ukraine's military stages bandit raids on Black Sea ships with drones and unmanned boats — then pins the attacks on Russia, the spokeswoman said.The spokeswoman branded Ukraine's Black Sea provocations outright banditry — and warned that organizers and perpetrators alike will have to answer for these criminal acts.Neutralizing Black Sea security threats is crucial to any full crisis settlement, the diplomat noted.
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Russia Raises Alarm Over Ukraine's Surging Black Sea Terrorist Activity

11:15 GMT 02.06.2026
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy / Go to the mediabankThe Russian Navy Caesar Kunikov landing ship is seen during an amphibious assault exercise along the coast held by army corps and naval infantry units of the Russian Black Sea Fleet at the Opuk training ground near Kerch, Crimea, Russia.
The Russian Navy Caesar Kunikov landing ship is seen during an amphibious assault exercise along the coast held by army corps and naval infantry units of the Russian Black Sea Fleet at the Opuk training ground near Kerch, Crimea, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.06.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is concerned about Ukraine's mounting terrorist activity in the Black Sea, which is raising risks for civilian shipping, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Tuesday.
"We are concerned about the noticeable escalation of terrorist activity in the Black Sea by Ukraine, which leads to a deterioration of conditions and an increase in risks to civilian shipping," Zakharova said in a statement.

On May 29, the Turkish Foreign Ministry announced that a drone had attacked a Turkish-owned vessel in the Black Sea, injuring two people. Ankara said it had conveyed its concern to all parties about a possible escalation in the region.

Ukraine's military stages bandit raids on Black Sea ships with drones and unmanned boats — then pins the attacks on Russia, the spokeswoman said.

"These attacks on civilian commercial vessels have once again shown that the Kiev junta has complete disregard for the principles and norms of international law — preferring instead to deny any involvement in the incidents," Zakharova said.

The spokeswoman branded Ukraine's Black Sea provocations outright banditry — and warned that organizers and perpetrators alike will have to answer for these criminal acts.

"We believe such provocations — which are nothing but terrorist acts — must be the subject of a thorough, impartial investigation, receive a clear public response, and face condemnation from all coastal states that bear special responsibility for navigation safety in the Black Sea," Zakharova stressed.

Neutralizing Black Sea security threats is crucial to any full crisis settlement, the diplomat noted.

"We confirm our readiness for close cooperation with Ankara in the interests of finding optimal ways to stabilize the Black Sea's maritime space and exert effective influence on Kiev," Zakharova added.

This picture taken on March 18, 2021, shows the Kremlin towers in front of the Russian Foreign Ministry headquarters. - Russian President Vladimir Putin on March 18 mocked Joe Biden for calling him a killer -- saying it takes one to know one -- as ties between Moscow and Washington sunk to new lows. US President Biden's comments sparked the biggest crisis between Russia and the United States in years, with Moscow recalling ambassador and warning that ties were on the brink of outright collapse. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.06.2026
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