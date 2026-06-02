https://sputnikglobe.com/20260602/russia-raises-alarm-over-ukraines-surging-black-sea-terrorist-activity--1124239238.html

Russia Raises Alarm Over Ukraine's Surging Black Sea Terrorist Activity

Russia Raises Alarm Over Ukraine's Surging Black Sea Terrorist Activity

Sputnik International

Russia is concerned about Ukraine's mounting terrorist activity in the Black Sea, which is raising risks for civilian shipping, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Tuesday.

2026-06-02T11:15+0000

2026-06-02T11:15+0000

2026-06-02T11:15+0000

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"We are concerned about the noticeable escalation of terrorist activity in the Black Sea by Ukraine, which leads to a deterioration of conditions and an increase in risks to civilian shipping," Zakharova said in a statement. Ukraine's military stages bandit raids on Black Sea ships with drones and unmanned boats — then pins the attacks on Russia, the spokeswoman said.The spokeswoman branded Ukraine's Black Sea provocations outright banditry — and warned that organizers and perpetrators alike will have to answer for these criminal acts.Neutralizing Black Sea security threats is crucial to any full crisis settlement, the diplomat noted.

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