https://sputnikglobe.com/20260602/russia-strikes-ukraines-defense-industry-with-massive-hypersonic-retaliatory-blow-1124237784.html

Russia Strikes Ukraine's Defense Industry With Massive Hypersonic Retaliatory Blow

Russia Strikes Ukraine's Defense Industry With Massive Hypersonic Retaliatory Blow

Sputnik International

The Russian army has launched a massive strike in response to the terrorist acts of the Kiev regime, the Ministry of Defense said. 02.06.2026, Sputnik International

2026-06-02T05:46+0000

2026-06-02T05:46+0000

2026-06-02T05:46+0000

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Long-range precision weapons, including hypersonic missiles, were used against military-industrial complex enterprises in Kiev, Zaporozhye, Kharkov, Dnepropetrovsk, as well as in the Poltava, Khmelnytsky, and Sumy regions, along with fuel and energy sector facilities and military airfields.The strike's objectives have been achieved, and all designated targets have been hit, the ministry added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260525/russias-retaliatory-strike-delivers-convincing-message-to-ukraine-and-its-nato-backers--expert-1124186440.html

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