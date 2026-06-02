Russia Strikes Ukraine's Defense Industry With Massive Hypersonic Retaliatory Blow
© Sputnik / Ministry of Defense / Go to the mediabankRussia's Kinzhal hypersonic air-launched ballistic missile.
© Sputnik / Ministry of Defense/
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The Russian army has launched a massive strike in response to the terrorist acts of the Kiev regime, the Ministry of Defense said.
Long-range precision weapons, including hypersonic missiles, were used against military-industrial complex enterprises in Kiev, Zaporozhye, Kharkov, Dnepropetrovsk, as well as in the Poltava, Khmelnytsky, and Sumy regions, along with fuel and energy sector facilities and military airfields.
The strike's objectives have been achieved, and all designated targets have been hit, the ministry added.
The strike's objectives have been achieved, and all designated targets have been hit, the ministry added.