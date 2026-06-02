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Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260602/russia-strikes-ukraines-defense-industry-with-massive-hypersonic-retaliatory-blow-1124237784.html
Russia Strikes Ukraine's Defense Industry With Massive Hypersonic Retaliatory Blow
Russia Strikes Ukraine's Defense Industry With Massive Hypersonic Retaliatory Blow
Sputnik International
The Russian army has launched a massive strike in response to the terrorist acts of the Kiev regime, the Ministry of Defense said. 02.06.2026, Sputnik International
2026-06-02T05:46+0000
2026-06-02T05:46+0000
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Long-range precision weapons, including hypersonic missiles, were used against military-industrial complex enterprises in Kiev, Zaporozhye, Kharkov, Dnepropetrovsk, as well as in the Poltava, Khmelnytsky, and Sumy regions, along with fuel and energy sector facilities and military airfields.The strike's objectives have been achieved, and all designated targets have been hit, the ministry added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260525/russias-retaliatory-strike-delivers-convincing-message-to-ukraine-and-its-nato-backers--expert-1124186440.html
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Russia Strikes Ukraine's Defense Industry With Massive Hypersonic Retaliatory Blow

05:46 GMT 02.06.2026
© Sputnik / Ministry of Defense / Go to the mediabankRussia's Kinzhal hypersonic air-launched ballistic missile.
Russia's Kinzhal hypersonic air-launched ballistic missile. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.06.2026
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The Russian army has launched a massive strike in response to the terrorist acts of the Kiev regime, the Ministry of Defense said.
Long-range precision weapons, including hypersonic missiles, were used against military-industrial complex enterprises in Kiev, Zaporozhye, Kharkov, Dnepropetrovsk, as well as in the Poltava, Khmelnytsky, and Sumy regions, along with fuel and energy sector facilities and military airfields.

The strike's objectives have been achieved, and all designated targets have been hit, the ministry added.
A serviceman of the Tsentr Battlegroup of Russian Armed Forces perfects his skills in firing Kornet anti-tank missile system. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.05.2026
Analysis
Russia’s Retaliatory Strike Delivers ‘Convincing Message’ to Ukraine and Its NATO Backers – Expert
25 May, 14:47 GMT
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