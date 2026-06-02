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Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
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Russian Forces Hit Ukrainian Drone Hubs and Troop Bases
Russian Forces Hit Ukrainian Drone Hubs and Troop Bases
Sputnik International
Russian forces struck the preparation sites and launch pads of Ukrainian long-range drones, as well as temporary deployment points of Ukrainian units in 133 areas over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
2026-06-02T12:51+0000
2026-06-02T12:51+0000
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"Operational-tactical aviation, strike unmanned aerial vehicles, missile forces, and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces' battlegroups" were used in the strike, the ministry reported
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Russian Forces Hit Ukrainian Drone Hubs and Troop Bases

12:51 GMT 02.06.2026
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankA Russian serviceman of the Central Military District fires a Kornet anti-tank guided missile from a launcher
A Russian serviceman of the Central Military District fires a Kornet anti-tank guided missile from a launcher - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.06.2026
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Russian forces struck preparation sites and launch pads of Ukrainian long-range drones, as well as temporary deployment points of Ukrainian units and foreign mercenaries in 133 areas over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"Operational-tactical aviation, strike unmanned aerial vehicles, missile forces, and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces' battlegroups" were used in the strike, the ministry reported
Ukraine lost over 325 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr Battlegroup, over 195 Ukrainian soldiers were eliminated by Russia's Sever Battlegroup, over 330 by the Vostok Battlegroup
Up to 185 Ukrainian soldiers were neutralized by the Zapad Battlegroup, over 165 by the Yug Battlegroup, and up to 40 by the Dnepr Battlegroup
Russian air defense forces shot down 10 guided aerial bombs and 381 Ukrainian aircraft-type drones
A Russian serviceman of the Tsentr Battlegroup fire an anti-tank missile launcher - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.06.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Massive Overnight Strike on Ukraine Was Retaliation for Ukraine's Starobelsk Terrorist Attack
11:43 GMT
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