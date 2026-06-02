https://sputnikglobe.com/20260602/russian-forces-hit-ukrainian-drone-hubs-and-troop-bases-1124239871.html
Russian Forces Hit Ukrainian Drone Hubs and Troop Bases
Russian Forces Hit Ukrainian Drone Hubs and Troop Bases
Sputnik International
Russian forces struck the preparation sites and launch pads of Ukrainian long-range drones, as well as temporary deployment points of Ukrainian units in 133 areas over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
2026-06-02T12:51+0000
2026-06-02T12:51+0000
2026-06-02T12:51+0000
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"Operational-tactical aviation, strike unmanned aerial vehicles, missile forces, and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces' battlegroups" were used in the strike, the ministry reported
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Russian Forces Hit Ukrainian Drone Hubs and Troop Bases
Russian forces struck preparation sites and launch pads of Ukrainian long-range drones, as well as temporary deployment points of Ukrainian units and foreign mercenaries in 133 areas over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"Operational-tactical aviation, strike unmanned aerial vehicles, missile forces, and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces' battlegroups" were used in the strike, the ministry reported
Ukraine lost over 325 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr Battlegroup
, over 195 Ukrainian soldiers were eliminated by Russia's Sever Battlegroup
, over 330 by the Vostok Battlegroup
Up to 185 Ukrainian soldiers were neutralized by the Zapad Battlegroup
, over 165 by the Yug Battlegroup
, and up to 40 by the Dnepr Battlegroup
Russian air defense forces shot down 10 guided aerial bombs and 381 Ukrainian aircraft-type drones