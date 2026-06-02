https://sputnikglobe.com/20260602/russian-forces-hit-ukrainian-drone-hubs-and-troop-bases-1124239871.html

Russian Forces Hit Ukrainian Drone Hubs and Troop Bases

Russian Forces Hit Ukrainian Drone Hubs and Troop Bases

Sputnik International

Russian forces struck the preparation sites and launch pads of Ukrainian long-range drones, as well as temporary deployment points of Ukrainian units in 133 areas over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

2026-06-02T12:51+0000

2026-06-02T12:51+0000

2026-06-02T12:51+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

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"Operational-tactical aviation, strike unmanned aerial vehicles, missile forces, and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces' battlegroups" were used in the strike, the ministry reported

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260602/massive-overnight-strike-on-ukraine-was-retaliation-for-ukraines-terror-attack-in-starobelsk-1124239616.html

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