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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260602/trump-expresses-hope-that-israel-and-hezbollah-will-stop-shooting-for-eternity-1124237355.html
Trump Expresses Hope That Israel and Hezbollah Will 'Stop Shooting' for Eternity
Trump Expresses Hope That Israel and Hezbollah Will 'Stop Shooting' for Eternity
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US President Donald Trump expressed hope that Israel and the Lebanon-based Shia movement of Hezbollah would "stop shooting" for eternity.
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"I had a conversation with Bibi [Benjamin] Netanyahu today, asking him not to go into a major raid of Beirut, Lebanon. He turned his Troops around. Thank you Bibi! I also had a conversation with Representatives of the Leaders of Hezbollah, and they agreed to stop shooting at Israel, and its soldiers. Likewise, Israel agreed to stop shooting at them. Let’s see how long that lasts — Hopefully it will be for ETERNITY!" Trump on Truth Social.The Israeli prime minister publicly defied the White House, telling the president that Israel will not stand down in Lebanon.Iran has made clear that Lebanon hostilities kill any chance of a US‑Iran peace deal.
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Trump Expresses Hope That Israel and Hezbollah Will 'Stop Shooting' for Eternity

03:41 GMT 02.06.2026 (Updated: 04:46 GMT 02.06.2026)
© AP Photo / Ariel SchalitThe United States and Israel carried out a coordinated series of strikes on February 28 targeting multiple sites in Iran, including locations in Tehran. In response, Iran launched retaliatory strikes against Israeli territory and US military bases across the Middle East.
The United States and Israel carried out a coordinated series of strikes on February 28 targeting multiple sites in Iran, including locations in Tehran. In response, Iran launched retaliatory strikes against Israeli territory and US military bases across the Middle East. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.06.2026
© AP Photo / Ariel Schalit
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US President Donald Trump expressed hope that Israel and the Lebanon-based Shia movement of Hezbollah would "stop shooting" for eternity.
"I had a conversation with Bibi [Benjamin] Netanyahu today, asking him not to go into a major raid of Beirut, Lebanon. He turned his Troops around. Thank you Bibi! I also had a conversation with Representatives of the Leaders of Hezbollah, and they agreed to stop shooting at Israel, and its soldiers. Likewise, Israel agreed to stop shooting at them. Let’s see how long that lasts — Hopefully it will be for ETERNITY!" Trump on Truth Social.
This photo released by the official website of the Iranian Defense Ministry on Sunday, June 9, 2019, shows the Khordad 15, a new surface-to-air missile battery at an undisclosed location in Iran. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.06.2026
Analysis
'Negotiation Through Pressure' — Why US and Iran Exchange Strikes While Negotiating
Yesterday, 13:53 GMT
The Israeli prime minister publicly defied the White House, telling the president that Israel will not stand down in Lebanon.

"If Hezbollah does not cease attacking our cities and citizens – Israel will attack terror targets in Beirut... The IDF will continue to operate as planned in southern Lebanon," Benjamin Netanyahu wrote on X.

Iran has made clear that Lebanon hostilities kill any chance of a US‑Iran peace deal.
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