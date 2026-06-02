https://sputnikglobe.com/20260602/trump-expresses-hope-that-israel-and-hezbollah-will-stop-shooting-for-eternity-1124237355.html
Trump Expresses Hope That Israel and Hezbollah Will 'Stop Shooting' for Eternity
Trump Expresses Hope That Israel and Hezbollah Will 'Stop Shooting' for Eternity
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump expressed hope that Israel and the Lebanon-based Shia movement of Hezbollah would "stop shooting" for eternity.
2026-06-02T03:41+0000
2026-06-02T03:41+0000
2026-06-02T04:46+0000
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"I had a conversation with Bibi [Benjamin] Netanyahu today, asking him not to go into a major raid of Beirut, Lebanon. He turned his Troops around. Thank you Bibi! I also had a conversation with Representatives of the Leaders of Hezbollah, and they agreed to stop shooting at Israel, and its soldiers. Likewise, Israel agreed to stop shooting at them. Let’s see how long that lasts — Hopefully it will be for ETERNITY!" Trump on Truth Social.The Israeli prime minister publicly defied the White House, telling the president that Israel will not stand down in Lebanon.Iran has made clear that Lebanon hostilities kill any chance of a US‑Iran peace deal.
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middle east, donald trump, benjamin netanyahu, israel, lebanon, beirut, hezbollah, israel defense forces (idf), white house, iran, us-iran relations
Trump Expresses Hope That Israel and Hezbollah Will 'Stop Shooting' for Eternity
03:41 GMT 02.06.2026 (Updated: 04:46 GMT 02.06.2026)
US President Donald Trump expressed hope that Israel and the Lebanon-based Shia movement of Hezbollah would "stop shooting" for eternity.
"I had a conversation with Bibi [Benjamin] Netanyahu today, asking him not to go into a major raid of Beirut, Lebanon. He turned his Troops around. Thank you Bibi! I also had a conversation with Representatives of the Leaders of Hezbollah, and they agreed to stop shooting at Israel, and its soldiers. Likewise, Israel agreed to stop shooting at them. Let’s see how long that lasts — Hopefully it will be for ETERNITY!" Trump on Truth Social.
The Israeli prime minister publicly defied the White House, telling the president that Israel will not stand down in Lebanon.
"If Hezbollah does not cease attacking our cities and citizens – Israel will attack terror targets in Beirut... The IDF will continue to operate as planned in southern Lebanon," Benjamin Netanyahu wrote on X.
Iran has made clear that Lebanon hostilities kill any chance of a US‑Iran peace deal.