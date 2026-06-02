https://sputnikglobe.com/20260602/trump-expresses-hope-that-israel-and-hezbollah-will-stop-shooting-for-eternity-1124237355.html

Trump Expresses Hope That Israel and Hezbollah Will 'Stop Shooting' for Eternity

Trump Expresses Hope That Israel and Hezbollah Will 'Stop Shooting' for Eternity

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump expressed hope that Israel and the Lebanon-based Shia movement of Hezbollah would "stop shooting" for eternity.

2026-06-02T03:41+0000

2026-06-02T03:41+0000

2026-06-02T04:46+0000

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"I had a conversation with Bibi [Benjamin] Netanyahu today, asking him not to go into a major raid of Beirut, Lebanon. He turned his Troops around. Thank you Bibi! I also had a conversation with Representatives of the Leaders of Hezbollah, and they agreed to stop shooting at Israel, and its soldiers. Likewise, Israel agreed to stop shooting at them. Let’s see how long that lasts — Hopefully it will be for ETERNITY!" Trump on Truth Social.The Israeli prime minister publicly defied the White House, telling the president that Israel will not stand down in Lebanon.Iran has made clear that Lebanon hostilities kill any chance of a US‑Iran peace deal.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260601/negotiation-through-pressure--why-us-and-iran-exchange-strikes-while-negotiating-1124236022.html

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middle east, donald trump, benjamin netanyahu, israel, lebanon, beirut, hezbollah, israel defense forces (idf), white house, iran, us-iran relations