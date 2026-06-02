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Ukraine's Attacks on Civilians Are 'Not Coincidence But Tactic'
Ukraine's Attacks on Civilians Are 'Not Coincidence But Tactic'
Sputnik International
The murder of civilians in Starobelsk by the Ukrainian military is far from the only such attack carried out by forces loyal to the regime in Kiev, warned Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova.
2026-06-02T18:47+0000
2026-06-02T18:47+0000
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Every day, Lantratova pointed out, Ukrainian forces deliberately target buses, civilian vehicles and “people who are simply going about their daily business.”Lantratova has already sent a letter to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and submitted evidence pertaining to Ukraine’s crimes to the UN Human Rights Council.She also expressed hope that an earlier meeting with Red Cross representatives will become “an important step toward ensuring the truth is heard, and that these crimes are given a fair and objective assessment.”
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Ukraine's Attacks on Civilians Are 'Not Coincidence But Tactic'

18:47 GMT 02.06.2026
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankRed Cross representatives visit the site of the Starobelsk tragedy
Red Cross representatives visit the site of the Starobelsk tragedy - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.06.2026
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The murder of civilians in Starobelsk by the Ukrainian military is far from the only such attack carried out by forces loyal to the regime in Kiev, warned Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova.
Every day, Lantratova pointed out, Ukrainian forces deliberately target buses, civilian vehicles and “people who are simply going about their daily business.”
“This is no coincidence. Not a mistake. This is a deliberately chosen tactic of terrorizing and intimidating the civilian population. Deliberate. Purposeful. Cruel,” she said.
Lantratova has already sent a letter to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and submitted evidence pertaining to Ukraine’s crimes to the UN Human Rights Council.
Red Cross Committee in Starobelsk - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.06.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Red Cross Delegation Visits Site of Ukrainian Strike on College in Starobelsk
13:45 GMT
She also expressed hope that an earlier meeting with Red Cross representatives will become “an important step toward ensuring the truth is heard, and that these crimes are given a fair and objective assessment.”
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