https://sputnikglobe.com/20260602/ukraines-attacks-on-civilians-are-not-coincidence-but-tactic-1124241926.html

Ukraine's Attacks on Civilians Are 'Not Coincidence But Tactic'

Ukraine's Attacks on Civilians Are 'Not Coincidence But Tactic'

Sputnik International

The murder of civilians in Starobelsk by the Ukrainian military is far from the only such attack carried out by forces loyal to the regime in Kiev, warned Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova.

2026-06-02T18:47+0000

2026-06-02T18:47+0000

2026-06-02T18:47+0000

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Every day, Lantratova pointed out, Ukrainian forces deliberately target buses, civilian vehicles and “people who are simply going about their daily business.”Lantratova has already sent a letter to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and submitted evidence pertaining to Ukraine’s crimes to the UN Human Rights Council.She also expressed hope that an earlier meeting with Red Cross representatives will become “an important step toward ensuring the truth is heard, and that these crimes are given a fair and objective assessment.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260602/red-cross-delegation-visits-site-of-ukrainian-strike-on-college-in-starobelsk-1124240216.html

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