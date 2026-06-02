https://sputnikglobe.com/20260602/us-delegation-to-take-part-in-st-petersburg-international-economic-forum-for-first-time-in-years-1124240618.html

US Delegation to Take Part in St. Petersburg International Economic Forum for First Time in Years

US Delegation to Take Part in St. Petersburg International Economic Forum for First Time in Years

Sputnik International

An official US delegation will take part in the 2026 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) for the first time in many years, and it will be led by Chairman of the US Commission of Fine Arts Rodney Mims Cook Jr., Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Tuesday.

2026-06-02T14:05+0000

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"It might be worth mentioning separately that this year, for the first time in several years, an official US delegation headed by Rodney [Mims] Cook Jr., head of the US Commission of Fine Arts, will arrive to participate in the forum," Ushakov told reporters.Other Statements by Yuri Ushakov:The 2026 SPIEF will be held from June 3-6. RIA Novosti is the general information partner of the forum.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260529/over-130-countries-territories-to-attend-spief-in-2026--russias-roscongress-1124208809.html

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