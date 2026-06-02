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US Delegation to Take Part in St. Petersburg International Economic Forum for First Time in Years
US Delegation to Take Part in St. Petersburg International Economic Forum for First Time in Years
Sputnik International
An official US delegation will take part in the 2026 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) for the first time in many years, and it will be led by Chairman of the US Commission of Fine Arts Rodney Mims Cook Jr., Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Tuesday.
2026-06-02T14:05+0000
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2026-06-02T14:09+0000
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"It might be worth mentioning separately that this year, for the first time in several years, an official US delegation headed by Rodney [Mims] Cook Jr., head of the US Commission of Fine Arts, will arrive to participate in the forum," Ushakov told reporters.Other Statements by Yuri Ushakov:The 2026 SPIEF will be held from June 3-6. RIA Novosti is the general information partner of the forum.
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US Delegation to Take Part in St. Petersburg International Economic Forum for First Time in Years
14:05 GMT 02.06.2026 (Updated: 14:09 GMT 02.06.2026)
MOSCOW, June 2 (Sputnik) - An official US delegation will take part in the 2026 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) for the first time in many years, and it will be led by Chairman of the US Commission of Fine Arts Rodney Mims Cook Jr., Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Tuesday.
"It might be worth mentioning separately that this year, for the first time in several years, an official US delegation headed by Rodney [Mims] Cook Jr., head of the US Commission of Fine Arts, will arrive to participate in the forum," Ushakov told reporters.
Other Statements by Yuri Ushakov:
Representatives of Russia and the US will discuss cultural agenda items during the forum
Heads of regional and international organizations, including APEC, CSTO, and the CIS, will take part in the work of the SPIEF
The Minister of Energy of Saudi Arabia will lead his country's delegation at the forum
Along with Putin, the plenary session of the SPIEF will be attended by the leaders of Uzbekistan and Tanzania, the Vice Chairman of China, and the Minister of Energy of Saudi Arabia
The President of Tanzania will arrive in Russia for a state visit on June 3. Putin will meet with her on Wednesday at the Kremlin
Putin will speak with the Vice Chairman of China on Friday after the plenary session
The 2026 SPIEF will be held from June 3-6. RIA Novosti is the general information partner of the forum.