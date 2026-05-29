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Over 130 Countries, Territories to Attend SPIEF in 2026 – Russia's Roscongress
Over 130 Countries, Territories to Attend SPIEF in 2026 – Russia's Roscongress
Sputnik International
Delegates from over 130 countries and territories have confirmed their attendance at the upcoming St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in early June, Russia's Roscongress Foundation said on Thursday.
2026-05-29T09:34+0000
2026-05-29T09:34+0000
2026-05-29T09:34+0000
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"At this point, representatives of over 130 countries and territories have confirmed their participation in the forum. Heads of government structures, international organizations, businesses, members of the expert and scientific community, as well as media representatives are among the participants," Roscongress said in a statement. US President Donald Trump has sent his representative, US Commission of Fine Arts Chairman Rodney Cook, to take part in the forum, including a session titled, "Russia-US: A Dialogue of Cultures." Additionally, the American Chamber of Commerce in Russia and Roscongress will hold a Russia-US business dialogue to discuss the prospects of interaction between Russian and US businesses, as well as potential joint projects in the new global economic reality, the foundation added. Those who confirmed their participation in the forum are united by a wish for joint development, stronger economic ties and solutions that meet the goals of sustainable growth and improved quality of life, Kobyakov added. "The SPIEF is consistently strengthening its role as a platform where states, businesses and international organizations can conduct open and meaningful dialogue based on trust, respect and shared interests," he said. St. Petersburg will host this year's SPIEF edition from June 3-6.
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Over 130 Countries, Territories to Attend SPIEF in 2026 – Russia's Roscongress
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Delegates from over 130 countries and territories have confirmed their attendance at the upcoming St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in early June, Russia's Roscongress Foundation said on Thursday.
"At this point, representatives of over 130 countries and territories have confirmed their participation in the forum. Heads of government structures, international organizations, businesses, members of the expert and scientific community, as well as media representatives are among the participants," Roscongress said in a statement.
US President Donald Trump has sent his representative, US Commission of Fine Arts Chairman Rodney Cook, to take part in the forum
, including a session titled, "Russia-US: A Dialogue of Cultures."
Additionally, the American Chamber of Commerce in Russia and Roscongress will hold a Russia-US business dialogue to discuss the prospects of interaction between Russian and US businesses, as well as potential joint projects in the new global economic reality, the foundation added.
"The broad international representation at SPIEF-2026 confirms that the forum maintains its status as a key global space for building partnerships, exchanging experience, and forming new areas of cooperation," Russian Presidential Aide and Executive Secretary of the Organizing Committee of the forum Anton Kobyakov was quoted as saying in the statement.
Those who confirmed their participation in the forum are united by a wish for joint development, stronger economic ties and solutions that meet the goals of sustainable growth and improved quality of life, Kobyakov added.
"The SPIEF is consistently strengthening its role as a platform where states, businesses and international organizations can conduct open and meaningful dialogue based on trust, respect and shared interests," he said.
St. Petersburg will host this year's SPIEF edition from June 3-6.
10 December 2025, 14:54 GMT