https://sputnikglobe.com/20260529/over-130-countries-territories-to-attend-spief-in-2026--russias-roscongress-1124208809.html

Over 130 Countries, Territories to Attend SPIEF in 2026 – Russia's Roscongress

Over 130 Countries, Territories to Attend SPIEF in 2026 – Russia's Roscongress

Sputnik International

Delegates from over 130 countries and territories have confirmed their attendance at the upcoming St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in early June, Russia's Roscongress Foundation said on Thursday.

2026-05-29T09:34+0000

2026-05-29T09:34+0000

2026-05-29T09:34+0000

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"At this point, representatives of over 130 countries and territories have confirmed their participation in the forum. Heads of government structures, international organizations, businesses, members of the expert and scientific community, as well as media representatives are among the participants," Roscongress said in a statement. US President Donald Trump has sent his representative, US Commission of Fine Arts Chairman Rodney Cook, to take part in the forum, including a session titled, "Russia-US: A Dialogue of Cultures." Additionally, the American Chamber of Commerce in Russia and Roscongress will hold a Russia-US business dialogue to discuss the prospects of interaction between Russian and US businesses, as well as potential joint projects in the new global economic reality, the foundation added. Those who confirmed their participation in the forum are united by a wish for joint development, stronger economic ties and solutions that meet the goals of sustainable growth and improved quality of life, Kobyakov added. "The SPIEF is consistently strengthening its role as a platform where states, businesses and international organizations can conduct open and meaningful dialogue based on trust, respect and shared interests," he said. St. Petersburg will host this year's SPIEF edition from June 3-6.

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