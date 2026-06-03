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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260603/new-handheld-device-lets-russian-troops-hack-ukrainian-fpv-drone-feeds-in-real-time-1124243331.html
New Handheld Device Lets Russian Troops Hack Ukrainian FPV Drone Feeds in Real Time
New Handheld Device Lets Russian Troops Hack Ukrainian FPV Drone Feeds in Real Time
Sputnik International
The device operates on the 5.8 GHz frequency commonly used by FPV drones, a marine serving with Russia’s Tsentr battlegroup told Sputnik.
2026-06-03T07:57+0000
2026-06-03T07:57+0000
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“If an analog signal appears on that frequency, our receiver displays the video feed — giving us a live look from the enemy drone. We can then watch the screen and tell whether the drone is flying straight toward us,” explained the serviceman who heads the Unmanned Systems Laboratory of the 61st Guards BrigadeThe innovative gadget provides real-time situational awareness, allowing troops to spot incoming threats before they arrive, he said.The device’s effective range varies depending on antenna performance and battlefield conditions.
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New Handheld Device Lets Russian Troops Hack Ukrainian FPV Drone Feeds in Real Time

07:57 GMT 03.06.2026
© Sputnik / Pavel Lisitsyn / Go to the mediabankFPV kamikaze drone in the hands of a Russian soldier in the zone of the special military operation.
FPV kamikaze drone in the hands of a Russian soldier in the zone of the special military operation. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.06.2026
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The device operates on the 5.8 GHz frequency commonly used by FPV drones, according to a marine serving with Russia’s Tsentr battlegroup who spoke to Sputnik.
“If an analog signal appears on that frequency, our receiver displays the video feed — giving us a live look from the enemy drone. We can then watch the screen and tell whether the drone is flying straight toward us,” explained the serviceman who heads the Unmanned Systems Laboratory of the 61st Guards Brigade
The innovative gadget provides real-time situational awareness, allowing troops to spot incoming threats before they arrive, he said.
“We can tell whether a drone is flying in our direction, whether it is friendly or hostile, and take precautions in advance—either seek cover or move equipment out of harm’s way.”
The device’s effective range varies depending on antenna performance and battlefield conditions.
“On average, we can receive a video feed from about two kilometers away, although much depends on the antenna and operating conditions,” he added.
FPV drone. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.05.2026
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