https://sputnikglobe.com/20260603/new-handheld-device-lets-russian-troops-hack-ukrainian-fpv-drone-feeds-in-real-time-1124243331.html

New Handheld Device Lets Russian Troops Hack Ukrainian FPV Drone Feeds in Real Time

New Handheld Device Lets Russian Troops Hack Ukrainian FPV Drone Feeds in Real Time

Sputnik International

The device operates on the 5.8 GHz frequency commonly used by FPV drones, a marine serving with Russia’s Tsentr battlegroup told Sputnik.

2026-06-03T07:57+0000

2026-06-03T07:57+0000

2026-06-03T07:57+0000

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“If an analog signal appears on that frequency, our receiver displays the video feed — giving us a live look from the enemy drone. We can then watch the screen and tell whether the drone is flying straight toward us,” explained the serviceman who heads the Unmanned Systems Laboratory of the 61st Guards BrigadeThe innovative gadget provides real-time situational awareness, allowing troops to spot incoming threats before they arrive, he said.The device’s effective range varies depending on antenna performance and battlefield conditions.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260505/rostec-unveils-new-swarm-busting-system-to-crush-fpv-drones-1124080542.html

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