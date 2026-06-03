https://sputnikglobe.com/20260603/photo-exhibition-for-sovinformburos-85th-anniversary-opens-at-spief-2026-1124246719.html

Photo Exhibition for Sovinformburo's 85th Anniversary Opens at SPIEF 2026

Photo Exhibition for Sovinformburo's 85th Anniversary Opens at SPIEF 2026

Sputnik International

A photo exhibition dedicated to the 85th anniversary of Sovinformburo, the Soviet Information Bureau and precursor to the Rossiya Segodnya media group, has opened at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

2026-06-03T13:11+0000

2026-06-03T13:11+0000

2026-06-03T13:11+0000

russia

st. petersburg international economic forum (spief)

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The exhibition, prepared by RIA Novosti using photographs from its archival media bank, commemorates the agency's wartime correspondents ahead of the anniversary on June 24.Titled "85 Years of Sovinformburo: War Correspondents of Victory," the exhibition honors the journalists, photographers and writers who documented the Great Patriotic War from the front lines, often working under fire and at great personal risk.The display features 20 photographs capturing some of the most renowned Soviet war correspondents, including Anatoly Garanin, Georgy Zelma, Roman Karmen, Oleg Knorring, Olga Lander, Mark Redkin, Konstantin Simonov, Arkady Shaikhet and Ilya Ehrenburg. Their reporting chronicled the devastation of war, the crimes of Nazi Germany, and the heroism of soldiers and civilians across the Soviet Union and Europe.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260603/st-petersburg-international-economic-forum-kicks-off--1124242984.html

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st. petersburg international economic forum (spief)