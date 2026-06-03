Zelensky's Letter to Trump About Air Defense Looks Theatrical - Russian Foreign Ministry

Volodymyr Zelensky's letter to US President Donald Trump about the lack of air defense looks theatrical, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

Last week, the Kyiv Independent newspaper reported that Zelensky had written a letter to Trump asking for additional air defense and missiles to address a growing ammunition shortage in the Ukrainian armed forces.