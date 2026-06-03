LIVE UPDATES: St. Petersburg International Economic Forum Day 1

The 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will be held on June 3-6 under the theme "Pragmatic Dialogue: The Path to a Stable Future."
The main plenary session with Russia's President Vladimir Putin is scheduled for June 5. The agenda prioritizes joint ventures, national currency settlements, technological sovereignty, and investments across over 380 events.
The forum's program is structured around four key areas: the global economy with a focus on BRICS and multipolarity; the Russian economy; future-shaping technologies, including AI and digitalization; and the environment to live in, covering social entrepreneurship and cultural soft power.
Saudi Arabia is the guest country of honor, marking 100 years of diplomatic ties with Russia. Three Saudi ministers - Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, as well as the ministers of industry and investment - and top business figures will discuss energy, investment, agriculture, transport, digital tech, and pharma.
Russia–US business dialogue is scheduled to resume following an extended pause, along with a parallel cultural session between the two countries.
Chinese Vice President Han Zheng will also participate in the forum, highlighting the deepening strategic and economic engagement between China and Russia against the backdrop of the forum’s emphasis on multipolarity and the Global South.
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11:49 GMT 03.06.2026
Zelensky's Letter to Trump About Air Defense Looks Theatrical - Russian Foreign Ministry
Volodymyr Zelensky's letter to US President Donald Trump about the lack of air defense looks theatrical, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in an interview with RIA Novosti.
Last week, the Kyiv Independent newspaper reported that Zelensky had written a letter to Trump asking for additional air defense and missiles to address a growing ammunition shortage in the Ukrainian armed forces.
"This is a normal epistolary genre of international relations: to send an appropriate message, to send a request, to issue an invitation, an appeal. The question is that it is Zelensky who is doing all this for show. They say he is in correspondence not with anyone, but with the US president," Zakharova said, calling the letter a dummy for the Ukrainians.
11:25 GMT 03.06.2026
🚨 Russia's Zakharova shames BBC who sent Steve Rosenberg to the International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg but failed to cover Starobelsk, where a Ukrainian drone strike killed 21 people pic.twitter.com/ZuA5ReNCvR
US Plans to Increase Pressure on Russia - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister
US authorities are putting pressure on Russia and its partners and plan to increase it, and Moscow sees this, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Aleksandr Pankin said.
"We see that their plans include increasing pressure on Russia — economic pressure, extraterritorial pressure — not only on Russia, but also on our partners," Pankin told reporters on the sidelines of the 2026 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).
10:29 GMT 03.06.2026
Russia Receives No Serious Western Initiatives on Negotiations - Zakharova
Moscow has not received any serious proposals from the West on their candidacy of a negotiator with Russia, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in an interview with RIA Novosti at the 2026 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).
"At the moment, we have not seen anything serious in the form of any proposals, or at least something that could be considered as truly deserving of serious attention among these numerous statements, and, accordingly, we have not received anything," Zakharova said.
09:46 GMT 03.06.2026
Kremlin Reveals Key Themes of Putin's SPIEF 2026 Address
Russian President Vladimir Putin is finalizing preparations for his keynote address for SPIEF 2026, with economic issues expected to dominate the agenda, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
"The main part of the speech will be devoted to the economy, economic issues and economic problems, both in our country and at the international level," Peskov told reporters.
At the same time, he noted that economics and politics are increasingly intertwined in today's world, meaning major political developments will also be addressed.
Putin is also preparing for a series of meetings and events on the sidelines of the forum, which runs in St. Petersburg from June 3 to 6.
09:38 GMT 03.06.2026
Sputnik India Live From SPIEF 2026 in Saint Petersburg
🚨Sputnik India live from SPIEF 2026 in Saint Petersburg
With Indian delegates arriving at SPIEF 2026 and an India-Russia critical minerals deal in the works, major announcements could be just around the corner.