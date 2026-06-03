https://sputnikglobe.com/20260603/researcher-explains-why-ai-shouldnt-be-blindly-trusted-1124249869.html

Researcher Explains Why AI Shouldn't Be Blindly Trusted

Researcher Explains Why AI Shouldn't Be Blindly Trusted

Sputnik International

People often make irrational decisions, and while artificial intelligence can help predict and overcome these mistakes, it should not be trusted blindly... 03.06.2026, Sputnik International

2026-06-03T15:52+0000

2026-06-03T15:52+0000

2026-06-03T15:52+0000

beyond politics

russia

ai

artificial intelligence (ai)

st. petersburg international economic forum (spief)

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According to Suvorov, one of the most common cognitive biases is overconfidence.Another vulnerability is confirmation bias — the tendency to accept information that aligns with existing beliefs while rejecting evidence that challenges them."We readily believe information that fits our worldview and are often hostile to information that contradicts it. This bias makes it harder for us to change, learn and absorb new information," Suvorov explained.A third weakness is the tendency to undervalue the future."We all live in the present, so it's difficult to appreciate how today's decisions — such as failing to save money — can make life harder down the road," he said.These patterns are the subject of behavioral economics, which studies predictable deviations from rational decision-making.According to Suvorov, AI can help researchers identify such biases and develop tools to mitigate them. However, AI systems have shortcomings of their own: they can hallucinate, make mistakes and are often designed to please users.Suvorov warned that as AI becomes more accurate, people may become overly reliant on it."It makes fewer mistakes than before, but that creates a more fundamental risk — the temptation to hand over increasingly complex tasks and stop paying attention ourselves," he said.The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is taking place from June 3 to 6.

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