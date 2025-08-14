https://sputnikglobe.com/20250814/whos-the-author-scientists-assess-role-of-ai-in-text-creation-1122610086.html
Who’s the Author? Scientists Assess Role of AI in Text Creation
Researchers from Russia’s Samara University have proposed a model for determining authorship that clearly defines the contribution of artificial intelligence (AI) in text production.
Their findings were published in the journal Semiotic Studies.With AI tools being rapidly integrated into scientific work, the question arises: Can AI systems be recognized as full co-authors of academic publications? According to scientists from the Samara National Research University named after academician S.P. Korolev, there are already cases in international academic practice where AI (specifically ChatGPT) is listed among the authors of scientific papers—and in some instances, even as the sole author.The university team analyzed the process of text creation using AI and examined relevant practices in global databases such as Web of Science and Scopus. They identified four articles listing ChatGPT as an author, including two where the AI was the only author. In the Scopus database, they found two publications with AI listed as a co-author, although in one case, the chatbot was later removed from the author list at the journal editor's request.According to the researchers, their results indicate that the traditional concept of authorship needs to be reconsidered in the age of generative AI. The human participant is not just a creator, but also acts as a curator, editor, and interpreter.The researchers also focused on the ethical challenges related to the use of AI in writing academic texts. They warned of the risks of new forms of academic misconduct—such as when a person passes off entirely AI-generated content as their own without fulfilling the role of editor or responsible author.“Our conclusions may form the basis for ethical and legal standards that promote transparency in AI use and help prevent abuse. This is especially important in education, science, and media, where the question of accountability for AI-generated content is crucial,” Maslenkova added.According to the university experts, the novelty of their study lies in its multidisciplinary approach—going beyond legal analysis to include philosophical, sociocultural, and legal perspectives. The researchers link current AI practices to theories of distributed and networked authorship, offering deeper insights into how human and machine roles in text creation are evolving.The next challenge for the researchers is to develop guidelines for the transparent and responsible use of generative models in education and academic publishing, as well as to study how different social groups’ perceptions of authorship evolve alongside the spread of AI.
Researchers from Russia’s Samara University have proposed a model for determining authorship that clearly defines the contribution of artificial intelligence (AI) in text production.
Their findings were published
in the journal Semiotic Studies
.
With AI tools being rapidly integrated into scientific work, the question arises: Can AI systems be recognized as full co-authors of academic publications? According to scientists from the Samara National Research University named after academician S.P. Korolev, there are already cases in international academic practice where AI
(specifically ChatGPT) is listed among the authors of scientific papers—and in some instances, even as the sole author.
The university team analyzed the process of text creation using AI and examined relevant practices in global databases such as Web of Science and Scopus. They identified four articles listing ChatGPT as an author, including two where the AI was the only author. In the Scopus database, they found two publications with AI listed as a co-author, although in one case, the chatbot was later removed from the author list at the journal editor's request.
According to the researchers, their results indicate that the traditional concept of authorship needs to be reconsidered in the age of generative AI. The human participant is not just a creator, but also acts as a curator, editor, and interpreter.
“We concluded that such works possess a hybrid nature. This opens the door to new models of 'distributed' and 'entangled' authorship, where AI becomes a participant in the creative process, but ultimate responsibility for the content remains with the 'human researcher,’” Natalia Maslenkova, associate professor in the Department of Sociology and Cultural Studies at Samara University, commented.
The researchers also focused on the ethical challenges related to the use of AI in writing academic texts. They warned of the risks of new forms of academic misconduct—such as when a person passes off entirely AI-generated content as their own without fulfilling the role of editor or responsible author.
“Our conclusions may form the basis for ethical and legal standards that promote transparency in AI use and help prevent abuse. This is especially important in education, science, and media, where the question of accountability for AI-generated content is crucial,” Maslenkova added.
According to the university experts, the novelty of their study lies in its multidisciplinary approach—going beyond legal analysis to include philosophical, sociocultural, and legal perspectives. The researchers link current AI practices
to theories of distributed and networked authorship, offering deeper insights into how human and machine roles in text creation are evolving.
“AI is a ‘stochastic parrot’ that mimics human speech based on statistical patterns. Its ‘subjectivity’ is, for now, a social construct that reflects the collective input of developers and users,” Maslenkova noted.
The next challenge for the researchers is to develop guidelines for the transparent and responsible use of generative models in education and academic publishing, as well as to study how different social groups’ perceptions of authorship evolve alongside the spread of AI.