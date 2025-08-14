https://sputnikglobe.com/20250814/whos-the-author-scientists-assess-role-of-ai-in-text-creation-1122610086.html

Who’s the Author? Scientists Assess Role of AI in Text Creation

Sputnik International

Researchers from Russia’s Samara University have proposed a model for determining authorship that clearly defines the contribution of artificial intelligence (AI) in text production.

Their findings were published in the journal Semiotic Studies.With AI tools being rapidly integrated into scientific work, the question arises: Can AI systems be recognized as full co-authors of academic publications? According to scientists from the Samara National Research University named after academician S.P. Korolev, there are already cases in international academic practice where AI (specifically ChatGPT) is listed among the authors of scientific papers—and in some instances, even as the sole author.The university team analyzed the process of text creation using AI and examined relevant practices in global databases such as Web of Science and Scopus. They identified four articles listing ChatGPT as an author, including two where the AI was the only author. In the Scopus database, they found two publications with AI listed as a co-author, although in one case, the chatbot was later removed from the author list at the journal editor's request.According to the researchers, their results indicate that the traditional concept of authorship needs to be reconsidered in the age of generative AI. The human participant is not just a creator, but also acts as a curator, editor, and interpreter.The researchers also focused on the ethical challenges related to the use of AI in writing academic texts. They warned of the risks of new forms of academic misconduct—such as when a person passes off entirely AI-generated content as their own without fulfilling the role of editor or responsible author.“Our conclusions may form the basis for ethical and legal standards that promote transparency in AI use and help prevent abuse. This is especially important in education, science, and media, where the question of accountability for AI-generated content is crucial,” Maslenkova added.According to the university experts, the novelty of their study lies in its multidisciplinary approach—going beyond legal analysis to include philosophical, sociocultural, and legal perspectives. The researchers link current AI practices to theories of distributed and networked authorship, offering deeper insights into how human and machine roles in text creation are evolving.The next challenge for the researchers is to develop guidelines for the transparent and responsible use of generative models in education and academic publishing, as well as to study how different social groups’ perceptions of authorship evolve alongside the spread of AI.

