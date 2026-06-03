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Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260603/russia-claims-massive-air-defense-haul-754-drones-6-bombs-and-6-himars-shells-splashed-1124246055.html
Russia Claims Massive Air Defense Haul: 754 Drones, 6 Bombs, and 6 HIMARS Shells Splashed
Russia Claims Massive Air Defense Haul: 754 Drones, 6 Bombs, and 6 HIMARS Shells Splashed
Sputnik International
Ukraine lost up to 435 soldiers in combat against Russia's Vostok (East) battlegroup over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
2026-06-03T11:31+0000
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"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to up to 435 military personnel, three armored fighting vehicles, six vehicles and an artillery unit," the ministry said.Russian air defense systems shot down a total of 754 UAVs, six guided aerial bombs, and six HIMARS shells over the past day, the ministry added.Russian forces inflicted significant personnel losses across multiple frontline battlegroups, while air defense systems neutralized a massive wave of aerial threats, including drones, guided bombs, and rocket artillery. The coordinated efforts of the Russia's battlegroups resulted in the elimination of hundreds of Ukrainian troops along with several pieces of armored and artillery equipment.
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Russia Claims Massive Air Defense Haul: 754 Drones, 6 Bombs, and 6 HIMARS Shells Splashed

11:31 GMT 03.06.2026
© Sputnik / Alexey MaishevRussian servicemen in the special operation zone. File photo
Russian servicemen in the special operation zone. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.06.2026
© Sputnik / Alexey Maishev
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine lost up to 435 soldiers in combat against Russia's Vostok (East) battlegroup over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to up to 435 military personnel, three armored fighting vehicles, six vehicles and an artillery unit," the ministry said.
Russian air defense systems shot down a total of 754 UAVs, six guided aerial bombs, and six HIMARS shells over the past day, the ministry added.
Ukraine lost over 315 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup, over 205 Ukrainian soldiers were eliminated by Russia's Sever battlegroup, over 285 by the Vostok battlegroup
Up to 190 Ukrainian soldiers were neutralized by the Zapad battlegroup, over 125 by the Yug battlegroup, and up to 30 by the Dnepr battlegroup
FPV kamikaze drone in the hands of a Russian soldier in the zone of the special military operation. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.06.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
New Handheld Device Lets Russian Troops Hack Ukrainian FPV Drone Feeds in Real Time
07:57 GMT
Russian forces inflicted significant personnel losses across multiple frontline battlegroups, while air defense systems neutralized a massive wave of aerial threats, including drones, guided bombs, and rocket artillery.
The coordinated efforts of the Russia's battlegroups resulted in the elimination of hundreds of Ukrainian troops along with several pieces of armored and artillery equipment.
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