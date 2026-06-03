https://sputnikglobe.com/20260603/russia-considers-keeping-tax-exemption-for-small-businesses-unchanged-1124247850.html

Russia Considers Keeping Tax Exemption for Small Businesses Unchanged

Russia Considers Keeping Tax Exemption for Small Businesses Unchanged

Sputnik International

Russia's Ministry of Economic Development is in discussions with business associations regarding the VAT exemption threshold for small and medium-sized enterprises and is taking their concerns into account, Deputy Economic Development Minister Tatyana Ilyushnikova said.

2026-06-03T14:34+0000

2026-06-03T14:34+0000

2026-06-03T14:57+0000

world

alexander kalinin

russia

ministry of economic development

st. petersburg international economic forum (spief)

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"The tax discussion is indeed complicated and sensitive. We are currently talking with business associations about whether the threshold should remain unchanged and not be lowered further," Ilyushnikova said during the plenary session "Small Business Transformation: A New Formula for SME Growth" at the SPIEF 2026 forum.According to her, the ministry held a meeting with Alexander Kalinin, head of the business association Opora Russia, just a few days ago.Comprehensive amendments to Russia's Tax Code came into force on January 1. Among other measures, they provide for a gradual reduction of the revenue threshold under which small businesses are exempt from paying VAT: from 60 million rubles to 20 million rubles in 2026, to 15 million rubles in 2027, and to 10 million rubles in 2028.The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is taking place from June 3 to 6.

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alexander kalinin, russia, ministry of economic development, st. petersburg international economic forum (spief)