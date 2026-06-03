Russia, Tanzania Have Every Opportunity to Boost Mutual Trade - Putin
14:25 GMT 03.06.2026 (Updated: 14:26 GMT 03.06.2026)
© Sputnik / Alexey Nikolskiy / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan in the Kremlin
© Sputnik / Alexey Nikolskiy/
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia and Tanzania have every opportunity to boost mutual trade, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.
"Of course, we need to increase our trade. And we have all the possibilities for this. I am referring to a variety of areas – energy, exploration, transport, logistics in general, healthcare, education," Putin said at a meeting with Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan in the Kremlin.
Russia and Tanzania closely cooperate in the international arena and support each other, Putin said.
"You have always paid attention to the development of our bilateral relations. They have always developed at a good level, intensively. Last year, we saw an increase in trade of about 25% or 20-25%. This is a good indicator," Putin said.
Putin added that he expects that Tanzania will be represented at a high level at the Russia-Africa summit.
🇷🇺🇹🇿 Putin hails 25% growth in Russia–Tanzania trade, thanking President Samia Suluhu Hassan for choosing Russia as the destination of her first foreign visit since her re-election. pic.twitter.com/oj94mJf1G7— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) June 3, 2026
The president of Tanzania, in turn, thanked Putin for the invitation to Russia and his hospitality.
Putin is not currently planning a return visit to Tanzania, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
"It is not on the agenda yet," Peskov said.