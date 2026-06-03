https://sputnikglobe.com/20260603/russia-tanzania-have-every-opportunity-to-boost-mutual-trade---putin-1124247468.html

Russia, Tanzania Have Every Opportunity to Boost Mutual Trade - Putin

Russia, Tanzania Have Every Opportunity to Boost Mutual Trade - Putin

Sputnik International

Russia and Tanzania have every opportunity to boost mutual trade, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

2026-06-03T14:25+0000

2026-06-03T14:25+0000

2026-06-03T14:26+0000

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samia suluhu hassan

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"Of course, we need to increase our trade. And we have all the possibilities for this. I am referring to a variety of areas – energy, exploration, transport, logistics in general, healthcare, education," Putin said at a meeting with Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan in the Kremlin. Russia and Tanzania closely cooperate in the international arena and support each other, Putin said. Putin added that he expects that Tanzania will be represented at a high level at the Russia-Africa summit. The president of Tanzania, in turn, thanked Putin for the invitation to Russia and his hospitality.Putin is not currently planning a return visit to Tanzania, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260603/st-petersburg-international-economic-forum-kicks-off--1124242984.html

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