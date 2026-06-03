https://sputnikglobe.com/20260603/russia-vows-unwavering-solidarity-with-cuba-amid-storm-of-external-pressure---lavrov-1124242821.html

Russia Vows Unwavering Solidarity With Cuba Amid Storm of External Pressure - Lavrov

Russia Vows Unwavering Solidarity With Cuba Amid Storm of External Pressure - Lavrov

Sputnik International

Russia expresses its firm solidarity and support for Cuba in the face of the unprecedented external pressure its people are facing, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.

2026-06-03T07:26+0000

2026-06-03T07:26+0000

2026-06-03T07:26+0000

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russia

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"Against the backdrop of the unprecedented external pressure facing the Cuban people, we once again express our firm solidarity and support," Lavrov said in a congratulatory telegram to Raul Castro, the veteran Cuban statesman, political figure and military leader, on the occasion of his 95th birthday.The two nations will keep working "hand in hand" to strengthen cooperation both on the bilateral agenda and on international platforms in the interest of building a just, multipolar world order, the diplomacy chief added.Lavrov also warmly recalled his meetings with Raul Castro and the candid, substantive conversations they shared."I wish you good health, inexhaustible fortitude and well-being," Russia's top diplomat said in his congratulatory message.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260218/russia-considers-new-restrictions-against-cuba-unacceptable---putin-1123655152.html

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