https://sputnikglobe.com/20260603/russian-companies-can-produce-15000-fpv-drones-per-day---manturov-1124242485.html
Russian Companies Can Produce 15,000 FPV Drones Per Day - Manturov
Russian Companies Can Produce 15,000 FPV Drones Per Day - Manturov
Sputnik International
Russian companies can produce 15,000 FPV drones per day, Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said.
2026-06-03T03:41+0000
2026-06-03T03:41+0000
2026-06-03T04:45+0000
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"Considering the high performance of UAVs and their relatively low cost, our companies can already supply over 15,000 FPV drones per day, compared to the same amount produced per month in 2023," Manturov said in an interview with Russian newspaper Kommersant. He noted that the Russian special military operation in Ukraine has finally cemented the status of unmanned aerial vehicles as a key element of modern warfare. From a supporting reconnaissance asset, they have evolved into an independent strike force capable of solving a wide range of tactical tasks, Manturov added.
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Russian Companies Can Produce 15,000 FPV Drones Per Day - Manturov
03:41 GMT 03.06.2026 (Updated: 04:45 GMT 03.06.2026)
Russian companies can produce 15,000 FPV drones per day, Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said.
"Considering the high performance of UAVs and their relatively low cost, our companies can already supply over 15,000 FPV drones per day, compared to the same amount produced per month in 2023," Manturov said in an interview with Russian newspaper Kommersant.
He noted that the Russian special military operation in Ukraine has finally cemented the status of unmanned aerial vehicles as a key element of modern warfare.
From a supporting reconnaissance asset, they have evolved into an independent strike force capable of solving a wide range of tactical tasks, Manturov added.