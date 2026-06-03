https://sputnikglobe.com/20260603/russian-companies-can-produce-15000-fpv-drones-per-day---manturov-1124242485.html

Russian Companies Can Produce 15,000 FPV Drones Per Day - Manturov

Russian Companies Can Produce 15,000 FPV Drones Per Day - Manturov

Sputnik International

Russian companies can produce 15,000 FPV drones per day, Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said.

2026-06-03T03:41+0000

2026-06-03T03:41+0000

2026-06-03T04:45+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

military & intelligence

russia

ukraine

denis manturov

drone

drone warfare

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/03/1120763093_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_0d87d56c3c851dafaea8f6187e23495c.jpg

"Considering the high performance of UAVs and their relatively low cost, our companies can already supply over 15,000 FPV drones per day, compared to the same amount produced per month in 2023," Manturov said in an interview with Russian newspaper Kommersant. He noted that the Russian special military operation in Ukraine has finally cemented the status of unmanned aerial vehicles as a key element of modern warfare. From a supporting reconnaissance asset, they have evolved into an independent strike force capable of solving a wide range of tactical tasks, Manturov added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260414/russia-develops-swarm-technology-for-attack-drones---1123988048.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

military & intelligence, russia, ukraine, denis manturov, drone, drone warfare