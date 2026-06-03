https://sputnikglobe.com/20260603/spief-2026-contributes-to-global-economic-power-shift-from-west-to-east--expert-1124246208.html
SPIEF 2026 Contributes to Global Economic Power Shift From West to East — Expert
SPIEF 2026 Contributes to Global Economic Power Shift From West to East — Expert
Sputnik International
The ample participation of countries in SPIEF reflects the level of trust in Russia, as well as shows faith in cooperation with new and trustworthy global powers, Lebanese international relations expert Jerar Dib tells Sputnik.
2026-06-03T11:35+0000
2026-06-03T11:35+0000
2026-06-03T12:22+0000
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With over 20,000 participants from around 130 countries, the forum is a significant achievement for its host country — Russia proves it can engage with various nations across the world and adapts to difficult international circumstances, he points out.Another important factor is that it also shatters the stereotypes and myths the West tried perpetuating against Russia, the expert adds.All of this will facilitate the weakening of Western hegemony and the unilateral world order.The process will lead to economic stability and prosperity over the world, he concludes.
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SPIEF 2026 Contributes to Global Economic Power Shift From West to East — Expert
11:35 GMT 03.06.2026 (Updated: 12:22 GMT 03.06.2026)
The ample participation of countries in SPIEF reflects the level of trust in Russia, as well as shows faith in cooperation with new and trustworthy global powers, Lebanese international relations expert Jerar Dib tells Sputnik.
With over 20,000 participants from around 130 countries, the forum is a significant achievement for its host country — Russia proves it can engage with various nations across the world and adapts to difficult international circumstances, he points out.
Another important factor is that it also shatters the stereotypes and myths the West tried perpetuating against Russia, the expert adds.
All of this will facilitate the weakening of Western hegemony and the unilateral world order.
"The forum contributes to the shift of the global economic center of gravity from Europe and the West to Asia and the East, especially given that the world's energy resources are no longer controlled by the West," Jerar Dib says.
The process will lead to economic stability and prosperity over the world, he concludes.