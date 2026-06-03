https://sputnikglobe.com/20260603/spief-2026-contributes-to-global-economic-power-shift-from-west-to-east--expert-1124246208.html

SPIEF 2026 Contributes to Global Economic Power Shift From West to East — Expert

SPIEF 2026 Contributes to Global Economic Power Shift From West to East — Expert

Sputnik International

The ample participation of countries in SPIEF reflects the level of trust in Russia, as well as shows faith in cooperation with new and trustworthy global powers, Lebanese international relations expert Jerar Dib tells Sputnik.

2026-06-03T11:35+0000

2026-06-03T11:35+0000

2026-06-03T12:22+0000

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With over 20,000 participants from around 130 countries, the forum is a significant achievement for its host country — Russia proves it can engage with various nations across the world and adapts to difficult international circumstances, he points out.Another important factor is that it also shatters the stereotypes and myths the West tried perpetuating against Russia, the expert adds.All of this will facilitate the weakening of Western hegemony and the unilateral world order.The process will lead to economic stability and prosperity over the world, he concludes.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260602/spief-2026-russia-and-global-south-forge-stable-future-1124236199.html

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