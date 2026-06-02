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SPIEF 2026: Russia and Global South Forge Stable Future
SPIEF 2026: Russia and Global South Forge Stable Future
Sputnik International
Annual St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will take place from June 3-6 under the theme "Pragmatic Dialogue: The Path to a Stable Future."
2026-06-02T16:00+0000
2026-06-02T16:00+0000
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More than 130 countries will take part in the SPIEF 2026. The event focuses on pragmatic cooperation with the Global South. The main plenary session of Russia's President Vladimir Putin is scheduled for June 5. The agenda prioritizes joint ventures, national currency settlements, technological sovereignty, and investments across over 380 events.The program is built around four key areas: global economy (BRICS and multipolarity), Russian economy (sustainable growth to 2050), technologies shaping the future (AI and digitalization), and environment to live in (social entrepreneurship and cultural soft power).Saudi Arabia is the Guest Country of Honor, celebrating 100 years of diplomatic relations with Russia. The session will feature participation of three Saudi ministers - Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, and ministers of Industry and Investment - joined by leading business figures from both countries. Discussions will cover energy, investments, agriculture, transport, digital technologies, and pharmaceuticals.The Russia-US business dialogue is set to resume after a long pause, complemented by a separate cultural session between the two countries.Chinese Vice President Han Zheng will also join the forum, underscoring the growing strategic and economic engagement between China and Russia amid the forum's focus on multipolarity and the Global South.Last year's SPIEF 2025 brought together over 24,200 participants from 144 countries, featuring more than 1,300 experts and speakers across 370 events. The business program was showcasing major companies, government bodies, and regions. Ultimately, the forum resulted in over 1,084 agreements totaling more than 6.481 trillion rubles.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260529/over-130-countries-territories-to-attend-spief-in-2026--russias-roscongress-1124208809.html
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SPIEF 2026: Russia and Global South Forge Stable Future

16:00 GMT 02.06.2026
© Sputnik / Ivan Sekretarev / Go to the mediabankVladimir Putin participates in 2024 SPIEF plenary session
Vladimir Putin participates in 2024 SPIEF plenary session - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.06.2026
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The annual St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will take place from June 3-6 under the theme "Pragmatic Dialogue: The Path to a Stable Future."
More than 130 countries will take part in the SPIEF 2026. The event focuses on pragmatic cooperation with the Global South.
The main plenary session of Russia's President Vladimir Putin is scheduled for June 5. The agenda prioritizes joint ventures, national currency settlements, technological sovereignty, and investments across over 380 events.
The program is built around four key areas: global economy (BRICS and multipolarity), Russian economy (sustainable growth to 2050), technologies shaping the future (AI and digitalization), and environment to live in (social entrepreneurship and cultural soft power).
Saudi Arabia is the Guest Country of Honor, celebrating 100 years of diplomatic relations with Russia. The session will feature participation of three Saudi ministers - Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, and ministers of Industry and Investment - joined by leading business figures from both countries. Discussions will cover energy, investments, agriculture, transport, digital technologies, and pharmaceuticals.
The Russia-US business dialogue is set to resume after a long pause, complemented by a separate cultural session between the two countries.
Chinese Vice President Han Zheng will also join the forum, underscoring the growing strategic and economic engagement between China and Russia amid the forum's focus on multipolarity and the Global South.
Last year's SPIEF 2025 brought together over 24,200 participants from 144 countries, featuring more than 1,300 experts and speakers across 370 events. The business program was showcasing major companies, government bodies, and regions. Ultimately, the forum resulted in over 1,084 agreements totaling more than 6.481 trillion rubles.
St. Petersburg. A woman walks by the logo of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2023 at the Expo Forum Convention and Exhibition Center in the run-up to the Forum. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.05.2026
Russia
Over 130 Countries, Territories to Attend SPIEF in 2026 – Russia's Roscongress
29 May, 09:34 GMT
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