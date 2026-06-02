https://sputnikglobe.com/20260602/spief-2026-russia-and-global-south-forge-stable-future-1124236199.html

SPIEF 2026: Russia and Global South Forge Stable Future

SPIEF 2026: Russia and Global South Forge Stable Future

Sputnik International

Annual St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will take place from June 3-6 under the theme "Pragmatic Dialogue: The Path to a Stable Future."

2026-06-02T16:00+0000

2026-06-02T16:00+0000

2026-06-02T16:00+0000

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More than 130 countries will take part in the SPIEF 2026. The event focuses on pragmatic cooperation with the Global South. The main plenary session of Russia's President Vladimir Putin is scheduled for June 5. The agenda prioritizes joint ventures, national currency settlements, technological sovereignty, and investments across over 380 events.The program is built around four key areas: global economy (BRICS and multipolarity), Russian economy (sustainable growth to 2050), technologies shaping the future (AI and digitalization), and environment to live in (social entrepreneurship and cultural soft power).Saudi Arabia is the Guest Country of Honor, celebrating 100 years of diplomatic relations with Russia. The session will feature participation of three Saudi ministers - Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, and ministers of Industry and Investment - joined by leading business figures from both countries. Discussions will cover energy, investments, agriculture, transport, digital technologies, and pharmaceuticals.The Russia-US business dialogue is set to resume after a long pause, complemented by a separate cultural session between the two countries.Chinese Vice President Han Zheng will also join the forum, underscoring the growing strategic and economic engagement between China and Russia amid the forum's focus on multipolarity and the Global South.Last year's SPIEF 2025 brought together over 24,200 participants from 144 countries, featuring more than 1,300 experts and speakers across 370 events. The business program was showcasing major companies, government bodies, and regions. Ultimately, the forum resulted in over 1,084 agreements totaling more than 6.481 trillion rubles.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260529/over-130-countries-territories-to-attend-spief-in-2026--russias-roscongress-1124208809.html

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russia, st. petersburg international economic forum (spief), saudi arabia, brics, east