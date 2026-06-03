https://sputnikglobe.com/20260603/spief-kicks-off-in-st-petersburg--saudi-arabia-leads-guest-delegation-1124243423.html
SPIEF Kicks Off in St. Petersburg — Saudi Arabia Leads Guest Delegation
SPIEF Kicks Off in St. Petersburg — Saudi Arabia Leads Guest Delegation
Sputnik International
The 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will take place June 3–6 under the theme “Pragmatic Dialogue: The Path to a Stable Future.”
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More than 130 countries will participate, with a strong emphasis on cooperation with the Global South, BRICS, and emerging markets.Energy will top the forum’s agenda — but discussions on investment deals, IT, logistics, pharmaceuticals, and agriculture are also expected.The highlight is the traditional plenary session with President Vladimir Putin (June 5). The business program features 380+ events focused on joint ventures, national currency settlements, tech sovereignty, and new investments.The agenda is built around four key tracks:
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St. Petersburg International Economic Forum Kicks Off
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St. Petersburg International Economic Forum Kicks Off
2026-06-03T07:31+0000
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SPIEF Kicks Off in St. Petersburg — Saudi Arabia Leads Guest Delegation
07:31 GMT 03.06.2026 (Updated: 07:35 GMT 03.06.2026)
The 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will take place June 3–6 under the theme “Pragmatic Dialogue: The Path to a Stable Future.”
More than 130 countries will participate, with a strong emphasis on cooperation with the Global South, BRICS, and emerging markets.
"This year’s guest country is Saudi Arabia. And despite all the geopolitical tensions in the Gulf, the Saudis have arrived with a delegation featuring top-level ministers and business leaders. Based on what we know so far, there's going to be a wide spectrum of issues on the table," Sputnik correspondent reports.
Energy will top the forum’s agenda — but discussions on investment deals, IT, logistics, pharmaceuticals, and agriculture are also expected.
The highlight is the traditional plenary session with President Vladimir Putin (June 5).
The business program features 380+ events focused on joint ventures, national currency settlements, tech sovereignty, and new investments.
The agenda is built around four key tracks:
Global Economy (BRICS and multipolarity)
Russian Economy (growth strategy to 2050)
Technologies Shaping the Future (AI and digital leadership) * Environment for Life (social entrepreneurship and cultural soft power)