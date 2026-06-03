https://sputnikglobe.com/20260603/spief-kicks-off-in-st-petersburg--saudi-arabia-leads-guest-delegation-1124243423.html

SPIEF Kicks Off in St. Petersburg — Saudi Arabia Leads Guest Delegation

SPIEF Kicks Off in St. Petersburg — Saudi Arabia Leads Guest Delegation

Sputnik International

The 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will take place June 3–6 under the theme “Pragmatic Dialogue: The Path to a Stable Future.”

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More than 130 countries will participate, with a strong emphasis on cooperation with the Global South, BRICS, and emerging markets.Energy will top the forum’s agenda — but discussions on investment deals, IT, logistics, pharmaceuticals, and agriculture are also expected.The highlight is the traditional plenary session with President Vladimir Putin (June 5). The business program features 380+ events focused on joint ventures, national currency settlements, tech sovereignty, and new investments.The agenda is built around four key tracks:

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